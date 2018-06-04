Old town Elk Grove deli specializing in loaded hot dogs closes

The Italian Deli & Old Fashioned Dogs has served its last muffaletta in Old Town Elk Grove.
Brothers Geno and Franco Casella closed The Italian Deli last Friday in advance of opening another Brick House Restaurant and Lounge in Lodi, according to the deli's answering machine. They founded what was then called Italian Delicatessen and Fine Foods in 2013 across the street from the original Brick House, which opened in 2007.
"We loved serving our community through The Italian Deli & Old Fashioned Dogs, and hope that your continued business will follow us to the Brick House Restaurant and Lounge in Elk Grove and Lodi," the voice mailbox message said.
Yelp users raved about The Italian Deli's hot pastrami sandwich and gelato as well as hot dogs topped with prosciutto, crushed meatballs and reuben sandwich condiments. The deli also sold prepared take-home dishes such as ravioli and lasagna in a meat-and-porcini-mushroom sauce.
