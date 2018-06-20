This fast-food chain is giving out free milkshakes to celebrate summer solstice on Thursday

With Sacramento-area temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s on the first day of summer, one fast-food chain with a pair of regional restaurants is handing out free milkshakes.
Wayback Burgers will give out free 12-ounce black-and-white shakes (vanilla bean ice cream, milk, vanilla syrup and Hershey's chocolate syrup) to all customers on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until closing.
The Connecticut-based chain has stores in Folsom and Roseville, and plans to open another at 6001 Florin Rd. in Sacramento this fall, spokeswoman Malena Wilson said.
Wayback Burgers' 133 stores are adding a combined 3,400 gallons of ice cream, 300 gallons of chocolate syrup, 300 gallons of Monin French vanilla syrup and 30,000 cups, lids and straws to their usual stock this year, according to a media release.
Each location gives out an average of 280 free shakes on the first day of summer, and Wayback Burgers typically sees a 20-25 percent jump in sales as customers add hamburgers, fries or other food to their orders. The 27-year-old company has been giving out free milkshakes for summer solstice since 2008.
