Berkeley-based boba shop with Davis store to open in Downtown Commons

TeaOne Tea and Coffee will open in Downtown Commons as well as in UC Davis' Memorial Union in the near future, according to the boba shop's website and DoCo signage.
The coffee-and-tea chain started on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley and has since expanded to downtown Davis, San Francisco and three other Berkeley locations including two on the University of California campus. A neon-lit store in Guangzhou, China, is expected to open Wednesday.
TeaOne sells milk teas with flavors such as mango, honey and Oreo as well as smoothies, sparkling juice, tea lattes and Oakland-based Bicycle Coffee Co. products. The teas come in distinctive tumbler-like cups or sleek cylindrical bottles.
Toppings include aloe vera, red bean, jellies and ice cream along with the standard boba tapioca pearls. TeaOne's website doesn't list any food options.
The DoCo store was scheduled to open in April, according to TeaOne's website, but remains under construction. TeaOne and UC Davis representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Downtown Commons also has signs up for Capitol Agenda, which DoCo spokeswoman Sarah Visconti said will be a menswear store and barber shop, as well as The Look beauty salon next to TeaOne on the shopping center's upper level. Visconti did not know when either would open.
