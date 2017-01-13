Here's an updated look at Carmichael's Milagro Center

A binchotan charcoal grill that reaches 1,000 degrees to 1,500 degrees is the linchpin of Binchoyaki Izakaya Dining, a new restaurant in the area that was Sacramento's Japantown after World War II focused on meat and vegetable skewers and izakaya (pub)-style small plates.
Meghan Vanderford plates a German-chocolate pie at the throwback Sacramento restaurant, which offers table-side service by work-shirted "pie girls" and "bread boys." Video by Carla Meyer. The Sacramento Bee
Cielito Lindo in East Sacramento was hit by fire but is back a year later with high-end Mexican food. Sacramento Bee restaurant critic Carla Meyer reviews the mole and more. Video by Carla Meyer of The Sacramento Bee.