    Hall of Fame race car driver Scott Pruett of Auburn also is an accomplished winemaker. See his Pruett Vineyard winery, which started in his garage in the Sierra Foothills.

Hall of Fame race car driver Scott Pruett of Auburn also is an accomplished winemaker. See his Pruett Vineyard winery, which started in his garage in the Sierra Foothills. Debbie Arrington The Sacramento Bee
Wine

Scott Pruett is ending his racing career. Here’s why he’ll still be busy in his garage

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 03:55 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Legendary race car driver Scott Pruett, a Roseville native who’s spent the last half-century behind the wheel, announced Friday he’ll be ending his pro racing career after this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The 57-year-old is content to slow life down – quite a bit, in fact, as he’ll turn much of his focus to operating his Auburn winery, Pruett Vineyard, according to a statement on his official website.

The Sierra Foothills vineyard started out of Pruett’s garage, and he runs it with his wife, Judy, and their three children. Pruett, who recently told The Bee his family has “been farmers for five generations,” hand-planted the vines on his property 12 years ago. They’ve been harvesting since 2010.

“It’s the polar opposite of racing,” Pruett told The Bee in November. “In car racing, you live life in seconds. In grapes, you measure it in years.”

Opposite it may be, but Pruett has excelled at both. He was named to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2017. In 2015, he got word that Wine Spectator rated his vineyard’s syrah as the best in the nation.

Pruett started racing go-karts at age 8 and has won 60 competitive races in America – a record-tying five of them at the Rolex 24.

He’ll undoubtedly still spend plenty of time around real garages and powerful engines; Pruett’s statement says his partnership with Lexus will continue.

“The challenge with it all is, with my racing career, trying to manage everything around that,” Pruett said in November. That challenge is no more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

