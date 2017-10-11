Halloween treats abound for wine lovers

Winemaker lauds 'pinch-yourself profession' while leading Renwood tour

Joe Shebl,winemaker for Amador wineries Renwood, , Fiddletown Cellars and Borjon, said during an April 2016 tour of Renwood facilities that the vocation is packed with "phenomenal and very fun people" that help make it a "pinch-yourself profession," a key facet in the overall experience. Shebl shared his insights while drawing back the curtain on Renwood's large operation near Plymouth in the Sierra foothills.