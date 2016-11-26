Hilltop Party Dec. 3 at The Oaks at The Promontory

On Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Renasci Homes is hosting a Hilltop Party at The Oaks at The Promontory in El Dorado Hills. The renowned home builder invites the community to celebrate El Dorado wines accompanied by an assortment of local provisions and music, while exploring “A Country Christmas in El Dorado Hills” in The Oaks’ Residence Three model homes, which will be fully decorated for the 2016 Homes for the Holidays Tour.
While attending the Hilltop Party at The Oaks, prospective buyers will be treated to dramatic views of Folsom Lake from the highest elevation in the community. The Oaks is a limited offering of just 15 near-custom homes on expansive homesites, with single- and two-story residences selling from the upper $800,000s.
The Oaks makes lasting impressions with chef’s-style kitchens punctuated by generous counter space, oversized islands, walk-in pantries, granite slab countertops and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Designed to maximize function and livability, each open floor plan also showcases a great room that seamlessly combines the kitchen with the family room into one shared space. The great room will provide a space where kids can do their homework while parents cook, and everyone has a comfy place to gather before and after meals.
In addition to the appeal of The Oaks’ generously appointed living areas, the large master bedrooms will offer a special place for private luxury. Spacious walk-in closets provide ample space for storage and organization, while spa-inspired master baths will feature dual china sinks, welcoming oval tubs and separate showers.
The Oaks Sales Center and models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8014 Jura Place in El Dorado Hills. For immediate details, contact Community Sales Associate Janice Bothwell at (916) 932-4672 or JBothwell@RenasciHomes.com. To join the interest lists for The Oaks, visit RenasciHomes.com. Those interested in attending the Hilltop Party at The Oaks are encouraged to RSVP to the event at Facebook.com/RenasciHomes.
