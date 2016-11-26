Final opportunity to purchase a move-in ready home before the holidays

The New Home Company is proud to present the final turn-key residences at its popular collection of Sacramento and Bay Area neighborhoods, including Chaparral in El Dorado Hills and McKinley Village in East Sacramento, as part of the “New Home For The Holidays” Sales opportunity.
The “New Home For The Holidays” campaign is a once-a-year sales opportunity offering buyers some of the final chances to discover a new turn-key residence before year-end and enjoy all the benefits of new construction and design without the wait. But hurry, this once-a-year sales opportunity ends this weekend!
“We could not be more proud of this limited and exclusive opportunity for our Sacramento and Bay Area buyers to discover the home of their dreams this 2016 holiday season,” said Megan Eltringham, VP of Marketing for New Home. “From Davis and East Sacramento to El Dorado Hills and all the way to the Bay Area, now is the time to find your new home. But the clock is ticking as our Nov. 27 deadline is quickly approaching!”
Here are just some of the participating neighborhoods with available homes near your:
▪ McKinley Village in East Sacramento features single-family residences ranging from 1,298 to 2,781 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Pricing begins from the high $300,000s.
▪ Chaparral at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills features single-family residences ranging from 1,994 to 2,422 square feet of living space with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Pricing begins from the mid $400,000s.
▪ Woodbury in Lafayette consists of single-story flats with two bedrooms and two baths. Pricing begins from the high $700,000s.
▪ The Landing East in Fremont boasts spacious townhomes with three bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths. Pricing begins from the low $800,000s.
▪ The waterfront residences at Tidelands in San Mateo with three bedrooms and two baths Pricing begins from the low $800,000s.
It’s time to get moving as the countdown for this once a year sales opportunity ends this weekend!
To learn more, please visit www.NewHomeHolidays.com.
