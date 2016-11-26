Multi-level services for seniors available at Silverado Village

Silverado Village, a new home community in Placerville, is built specifically for seniors, with convenient amenities to add comfort and make everyday living easier. Silverado Village is a true stand-out in active adult and senior communities due to its multi-level service approach. This “easy living” approach allows the ability to maintain homeownership while still providing help, social activities, and recreational options if desired, so residents can run their own household and be independent without ever feeling alone. This thoughtfully designed community has the added benefit of on-site assistance and help if it should ever be needed.
“Silverado Village is a great way to transition between owning a large home with a lot of upkeep to a more manageable property with minimal maintenance,” stated Silverado Homes Vice President Steve Thinglum. “Our newly built homes give seniors the opportunity to enjoy life after retirement while making new friends and trying different hobbies. They can relax even more knowing that there is help in the neighborhood whenever they need it, whether that be for household issues or medical assistance.”
This new neighborhood, planned specifically for seniors in the thriving city of Placerville, offers a wide array of characteristics that makes it unique. The two-bedroom plans, which range in size from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet, all are single story, with two of the plans offering a cozy den space. The homes offer an array of flexible additions, optional upgrades, and customizations and are priced in the high $200,000s. For home shoppers ready to make the move to easy living, Silverado Village has two homes ready for December move-in.
Among the popular features of the homes are the marble countertops in the bathrooms, the Energy Star appliances in the kitchen, and the high-end fixtures and accessories throughout the design. The homes at Silverado Village at Placerville are especially known for their “easy living” features, which include touches such as:
▪ zero thresholds into the home
▪ extra wide door openings
▪ no-step walk-in showers
▪ bench seat in the master bath shower
▪ microwave at an accessible height
▪ lower-set kitchen cabinets
▪ emergency pull cords and remote pendants
Silverado Homes consciously builds eco-friendly homes and those at Silverado Village add to their list of energy efficient communities. All homes exceed California energy efficiency requirements by more than 18% and include features such as water conserving toilets and sinks, low-E dual-pane windows, R-8 duct installation, and programmable automatic thermostats.
The landscapes of Silverado Village are fully maintained by a professional grounds crew and provide the perfect scenery for a relaxing stroll. With recessed lighting on all walking paths and smooth, maintained trails, the neighborhood can be fully enjoyed during the day or in the cool evenings.
“For residents looking for recreational activities,” Thinglum ontinued, “Silverado Village offers plenty of opportunities for socialization and hobbies, such as year-round water aerobics in the indoor heated pool, a restful day of pampering in the luxurious spa, or exercise in the fully-equipped fitness center.”
The Village Center also features a multi-purpose room for community use for events such as educational seminars, arts and crafts, or even just relaxing in the company of friends. Residents have access to the Eskaton Lodge, as well, where they can enjoy a delicious meal. If or when the need arises, there are also assisted living apartments and memory care options for homeowners, providing a multi-level service approach all within the neighborhood.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3741 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. Feel free to stop in and visit about this new community or tour one of the professionally decorated model homes.
For more information about the homes at Silverado Village Placerville, please call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
Comments