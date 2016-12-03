Home of the week selected at Huntington Sierra Oaks

Generation Homes has selected a 1,988-square-foot home with dual master suites as the home of the week at Huntington Sierra Oaks, off Munroe Street south of Fair Oaks Boulevard. The home includes a third-floor loft with its own bathroom, wood plank flooring, bronze ceiling fans, white cabinets, granite countertops in the kitchens, free-standing GE gas convection range and microwave oven in a slate finish and Kohler kitchen faucets. The price of the home has been reduced to $539,950.
Tony Zogopoulos, a partner with Generation Homes, said one of the most important features of Huntington Sierra Oaks is its location in Sacramento.
“The community and our home of the week, in particular, are fantastic values given the location and nearby amenities,” said Zogopoulos. “Within walking distance you have great shopping, restaurants, parks, Rio del Oro Racquet Club, the American River and public transit.”
The homes at Huntington Sierra Oaks are SMUD Smart Homes, featuring Cascade high-performance windows with argon gas between the panes to control temperature, internet-enabled automatic setback thermostats and whole building ventilation to increase energy efficiency. Generation Homes worked directly with SMUD to implement these advanced energy efficiency measures into the homes, so the savings can be passed directly to the homeowner.
Model homes are open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (916) 742-2616 or go to http://www.mygenhome.com/.
Comments