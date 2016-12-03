Grand opening this weekend at Villa Terrassa

In anticipation of this weekend’s grand opening, construction crews have put the finishing touches on three model homes at Villa Terrassa, a community of 50 homes by Woodside Homes near the southwest corner of Franklin Boulevard and Mack Road. The model homes will be open to tour and sales associates will be on hand to answer questions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The location of this community is perfect for home buyers who want a number of amenities within walking distance of their new home,” said Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes of Northern California. “The homes are near shopping, great restaurants, public parks, Regional Transit stops, the Meadowview light rail station and Highway 99, allowing easy commutes for downtown workers.”
Prices on the new homes at Villa Terrassa start in the mid-$200,000s and the homes range from 1,431 to 1,805 square feet with two to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Upstairs, the two-story homes include a large master bedroom with a dual-sink vanity and, for added convenience, the laundry room. Each home includes a two-bay garage with a roll-up garage door and automatic opener. The homes feature nine-foot ceilings and large great rooms for an open and airy feeling.
The homes at Villa Terrassa feature a generous move-in package that includes an energy-efficient GE washer, dryer and side-by-side refrigerator. The refrigerator includes LED lighting, adjustable slide-out, spill proof glass shelves and adjustable door bins. With the PreciseFill feature, the washer allows users to select their preferred load size to conserve water. The dryer has an aluminized alloy drum, which improves energy efficiency and resists corrosion.
For more information, visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/or call (916) 597-4079.
