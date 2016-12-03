Sales success celebrated at two Fair Oaks communities

Sales continue to soar on quick-close homes offered by Watt Communities in Fair Oaks. Generous Builder Incentives on these quality-built, high energy-efficient homes allow buyers affordable luxury living, convenient access to employment centers, and nearby recreational activities.
Woodbury at Davis Ranch features an exclusive selection of 17 single and two-story Old World ranch-style homes on spacious ¼- ½ acre home sites lined with mature palm trees. The popularity of these homes continues to prevail, with inventory selling out quickly. Watt Communities is pleased to announce that 40 percent of homes at Woodbury at Davis Ranch have been sold. Buyers looking for a steal of a deal on a quick- close home need to act quickly. Generous Builder Incentives up to $20,000 are currently being offered on homesites 12, 15, and 16.
The homes at Woodbury at Davis Ranch feature sophisticated style, comfort, and modern conveniences. Biking, walking, hiking, and boating at Lake Natoma and the American River Parkway are recreational attractions that add to the allure of the distinct living offered by Woodbury at Davis Ranch. With the option of premier dining and shopping nearby at Sacramento, historical sites, local parks, equestrian trials and horticultural centers, there is something for everyone at this dynamic community.
“Woodbury at Davis Ranch has so much to offer buyers who want it all. Luxury living, convenience, fun, and affordability make up Woodbury,” comments Kevin Webb, Watt Communities’ Northern California Division President. “With Builder Incentives up to $20,000 on home sites 12, 15, and 16, we are ready to help buyers get into this amazing community. That money is yours to use toward a down payment, savings, investment, or other. All we ask is that you come visit us quickly, as this steal of a deal on a quick close home will not last.”
Priced from the mid-$600,000s, Woodbury features three single and two-story sophisticated home designs ranging in size from approximately 2,765 to 3,608 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one-half bathrooms.
Impressive features include open concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with center islands perfect for entertaining, stunning high volume ceilings, outdoor living spaces to create your own private oasis, three car tandem garages, and a variety of finishing options to add to the uniqueness of each home. A SMUD Smart Home, Woodbury provides a competitive edge for savvy, energy-conscious home buyers.
The Village in Fair Oaks is a unique community of 55 two-story, two car garage homes situated behind a private gated entrance. Special financing opportunities are available for these homes. Buyers who want an urban lifestyle without the price tag can take advantage of down payment and monthly assistance, fresh start programs, attractive fixed-rate financing, and Builder Incentives. Buyer frenzy around these homes continues at full speed, as Phase 1 and 2 have already sold out. Watt Communities is pleased to announce the release of Phase 3 and expects to celebrate the same kind of sales success as Phases 1 and 2.
“We are extremely excited by the reaction we are getting by buyers who really want to own their home and stop throwing away their hard-earned money on rent. With the rapid sales of Phases 1 and 2 and the new release of Phase 3, we encourage buyers to visit us and ask about our financing as well as Builder Incentives for The Village,” encourages Webb.
The Village represents four home designs ranging in size from approximately 2,032 to 2,482 square feet and includes upgrades. Prices for these energy-efficient, safety featured SMUD Smart Homes start in the mid-$300,000s and come with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one half baths. Impressive features of The Village include attractive interior and exterior detailing, luxury private master suites, elegantly appointed bathrooms, and state-of-the art kitchens perfect for entertaining.
The Village at Fair Oaks sales office is located at 5385 Sablewood Lane, Fair Oaks or call (916) 235-7139. The Woodbury at Davis Ranch sales office and decorated model are located at 8108 Pollard Ave, Fair Oaks or call (916) 365-8299. Office hours are 10 a.m.-5 pm. Email both communities at salesinfo@wattcommunities.com.
