Community Profile: From historic to new homes, Rocklin has lots of variety

The first time Jennifer Hite walked into her future husband’s house, she immediately said, “I could live here.”
Terry Hite had invited Jennifer to his house for a cup of coffee and when she saw the coffee cup, she realized they had the same china pattern.
“That’s the real reason I married him,” she joked.
They’ve been married for 19 years.
Terry bought the house so his father could live there, though he never did move in. It’s a single story with no steps. That’s convenient when Jennifer’s sister, who is in a wheelchair, comes to visit.
“I love this house,” Jennifer said.
The Hite’s home is in the historic part of Rocklin and backs up to an alley so there are no neighbors behind them. A three-story historic building with a wine tasting room is nearby.
The lots in that area are deep and narrow and most homes are built from front to back, Jennifer said. Their home is a Rambler, built from side to side on property that’s a lot and a half wide.
She likes the fact that the historical area is maintained. Several historical sites are in Rocklin, which dates back to 1864. That’s when it was recognized as a destination along the transcontinental railroad and when granite mining began in the area.
Today, Rocklin’s appeal starts with the city’s great public services, safety and great schools, said Michael Young, city of Rocklin associate management analyst.
Dayna Neuse and Stacy Moffat of SunCal Real Estate Group, both Rocklin residents, agree. There’s a lot going on in the city, they said.
“Exciting things happening are the opening of the interchange at Whitney Ranch and Highway 65 and the South Whitney mixed-use project with townhomes and retail office space,” Moffat said.
Neuse said that people like the stability in the market, the value of homes, parks and sports. Schools are a huge draw.
Rocklin Unified School District was ranked the No. 1 district in the Sacramento region in 2015 and 2016 by Niche.com, Young said. That was based on academics, health and safety records, parent student surveys, student culture and diversity, teacher performance, facilities, extracurricular activities and sports.
The two-year Sierra College and four-year William Jessup University also are located in Rocklin.
Sierra College and Rocklin School District are among major employers in the city as are Oracle, United Natural Foods, Purple Communications and the UPS Distribution Center.
Shopping has expanded with two centers - Rocklin Crossings and Rocklin Commons - at the intersection of Highway 80 and Sierra College Boulevard.
Major retailers include Bass Pro Shops, Green Acres Nursery and Supply, Target and Walmart.
“Bass Pro Shops has proven to attract shoppers from around the region with the average customer driving a distance of 50 miles and spending 2 ½ hours in the store,” Young said.
The Studio Movie Grill is the first theater in the region to offer in-theater dining with a full-service bar.
Granite Drive - a.k.a. “Toy Row” - has several luxury car dealers including Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Land Rover, Niello Porsche and the newest, Rocklin Audi.
Other new businesses are Bach to Rock Music School, Moman Fitness, Smoosh Ice Cream Factory, Beat the Room and restaurants.
Craft coffee shops are Origin Coffee and Tea, Hoot Coffee and the Human Bean, Young said in an email.
“Rocklin also features a strong craft brewery scene with popular businesses including Dragas Brewing, Black Vinyl and Boneshakers.”
Quarry Park, a multi-phase entertainment complex on 16 acres adjacent to Rocklin City Hall features an amphitheater with 2,000 seating capacity. That’s where the city’s concert series and live performance have been staged.
“The city is currently working on the second phase design and development of an adventure park,” Young said.
“The proposed adventure park is envisioned as providing family entertainment for both tourists and the local resident market with a mix of rock climbing and adventure-related offerings augmented by a quality food service and a small retail store,” Young said. “It will take advantage of the growing popularity of the extreme sports and rock-climbing industries as well as the fitness and outdoor adventure culture that exists in the region.”
Consultants say it will support 88,000 to 128,000 annual visitors.
Rocklin has 30 parks, including one of the largest, Springview Park with an 18-hole disc-golf course, skate park, sand volleyball court, roller-hockey rink, baseball and softball courts and other amenities.
Several builders are offering new home communities, according to Moffat and Young.
Communities and builders include:
▪ Autumn Crossing and Bridgewood at Whitney Ranch, both from Cal Atlantic Homes
▪ Cresleigh Trails by Cresleigh Homes will be coming soon
▪ Sunrise at Two Oaks by DR Horton
▪ The Overlook at Whitney Ranch by JMC Homes
▪ Granite Ridge and Pebble Creek from KB Home
▪ Creekside at Whitney Ranch by Richmond American Homes
▪ Crowne Pointe by Tim Lewis Communities
▪ The Preserve at Secret Ravine and Delmar Station both by Taylor Morrison
▪ The Cottages and The Villas both at Spring Valley by Woodside Homes
There are 118 resale homes in Rocklin priced from $225,000 to $1,199,000.
Pending sales total 125 and are priced from $225,000 to $1,275,000. The average number of days on the market is 47 to 56.
Realtor Neuse said, “Overall we’re busier than ever. However, it takes longer to sell homes but that’s the status quo at this time of year.”
In addition to sales, the two are involved in the Placer County Association of Realtors. Neuse is chair of the finance committee and Moffat is Master’s Club chairperson.
“We are giving back to the community, it’s not just marketing. We have fundraisers throughout the year,” Moffat said.
“We raise funds for those in need in our community,” Neuse said.
With the variety of new businesses, Quarry Park, activities, schools and historic area, Rocklin residents have plenty of activities and services available.
“There’s a lot going on,” Moffat said. “It’s just exciting.”
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Location: 22 miles northeast of Sacramento
Size: 20 square miles
Population: 60,531
Government: general law municipal corporation
Incorporated: 1893
County: Placer
Comments