Three homes ready for December move-in at Silverado Village

Silverado Village in Placerville now has three new homes ready for December move-in. With 2016 soon coming to a close, home buyers looking to take advantage of a home purchase this year are encouraged to visit the sales center.
Silverado Village is a unique, senior-focused community that features a blended environment where you can own your own home and run the household, but get assistance and enjoy recreation and social activities if and when you want them.
“Our focus for the community design, floor plans and amenities is to bring the most comfort and value to our homeowners,” said Silverado Homes Vice President Steve Thinglum.
Silverado Village in Placerville is a community of 113 residences offering single-story homes from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet.
Homesites 17 and 18 offer the single story, Plan One design at 1,207 square feet. The Homesite 97 offers the single story, Plan Two design at 1,492 square feet. All homes have unique designs and feature open living space, easy kitchen access and a comfortable great room. In addition to all the standard features, they have been finished with some special upgrades, which include:
▪ Hardwood floors
▪ Fireplace
▪ Stainless steel appliances
▪ Granite countertops
▪ Upgraded carpet and tile
All homes at Silverado Village include amenities built around senior needs and feature everything from easy-to-use lever style door hardware and controls on all plumbing fixtures, lower set cabinets and microwaves for better accessibility, no-step walk-in showers, recessed lighting at all travel paths and emergency pull cords and remote pendants for enhanced peace of mind. These amenities are in addition to build features such as R-8 duct insulation, upgraded R-38 insulation, radiant roof barrier, tankless hot water heaters and homes built 18 percent more efficient than California energy efficiency requirements.
“Our residents love the lifestyle options. Between the indoor pool, walkable trails and activities at the Lodge, there’s always something to do,” said Thinglum. “Still, the community environment offers tranquility and private residences offer retreat when it’s time for relaxation.”
The community brings safety, security and peace of mind with exterior home and landscape maintenance, wireless emergency response systems and a wide variety of service and care choices such as healthy home-delivered and take-out meals, enhanced security and a wide variety of in-home care and service options. And, if or when the need arises, there are assisted living apartment accommodations for homeowners.
Silverado Village communities offer priority access to the Eskaton Lodge and the homeowner Village Center which includes an indoor heated pool and spa, a fully-equipped fitness center, aerobics classes, billiards, multi-purpose room for arts and crafts, a Bistro Café (coming soon) and more.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
For more information about the homes at Silverado Village Placerville, please call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
