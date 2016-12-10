La Maison at Diamond Creek now open and selling

Lennar’s newest community in the Roseville area, La Maison at Diamond Creek, has a temporary Welcome Home Center now selling and open for information. Interested buyers are encouraged to get in early to take advantage of pre-model pricing and to learn more about this family-oriented community.
“We are excited to start showing off what this community will be all about,” said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “These homes are ideal for budding families and this community gives access to the great schools of the well-respected Roseville School District, making it perfect for children.”
La Maison offers four distinctive floor plans to choose from: The Bordeaux, The Burgundy, The Chablis and The Marsanne.
Home sizes in this community range approximately from 1,438 to 2,185 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each plan is two stories and is available in a variety of elevation styles.
The Bordeaux plan is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom layout that provides 2,185 square feet of space. The Burgundy offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms atop 2,013 square feet. The Chablis is another three-bedroom, three bathroom layout that spans 1,438 square feet. And The Marsanne provides three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms atop 1,937 square feet.
Each home at La Maison features modern design details popular with today’s home buyers, such as open-concept living areas where the kitchen, dining room and great room seamlessly interconnect. Large kitchen islands in select plans provide extra counter space and sophistication. And rear-set two-bay garages create a neighborhood with beautiful curb appeal.
Lennar’s Everything’s Included program was created as a way to simplify the home-buying process by including thousands of dollars in extra features at no additional cost to the buyer. At La Maison, these solar-equipped homes come with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, tankless water heaters and so much more.
The temporary Welcome Home Center is located at 1049 Provence Village Drive. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/roseville/la-maison-at-diamond-creek.
Comments