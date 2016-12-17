Silverado Village offers a variety of lifestyle options for seniors

When looking for a retirement community, home shoppers have a variety of options. In fact, independent and assisting living communities geared towards seniors are on the rise. Many have a specific focus on either exciting recreational opportunities, on-site conveniences, special care facilities or other lifestyle amenities. Offering a unique blend of “easy senior living “ features, Silverado Village in Placerville has become a popular new choice for seniors looking to buy near the Sacramento area.
“The days of limited choices between highly social independent living or assisted living are over,” stated Silverado Homes Vice President Steve Thinglum. “Communities like Silverado Village at Placerville allow residents to purchase their own home and have their private space, while still providing resources and activities for socialization as they wish.”
Silverado Village offers new homes in the beautiful city of Placerville, and sits close to conveniences such as grocery stores, shops, doctor’s offices, and restaurants. The community consists of 113 single-story houses, all of which have two-bedrooms and a garage, that range in size from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet. There are three unique floor plans to choose from and homeowners have the ability to include additions, upgrades or custom features. The homes start in the high $200,000s.
“For residents looking for socialization and hobbies,” Steve continued, “Silverado Village offers many opportunities for recreation, such as aerobic classes, an indoor heated pool or a multi-purpose room in the Village Center, which can be used for arts and crafts, card games, or even just relaxing in the company of friends.”
The Village Center also includes a spa and a fully-equipped fitness center. Residents have access to the Eskaton Lodge, as well, where they can always enjoy a delicious meal.
The homes at Silverado Village at Placerville were designed with seniors in mind, and are recognized for their “easy living” features. Some of these include zero thresholds into the home, extra wide door openings, no-step walk-in showers, bench seat in the master bath shower, microwave at an accessible height, lower-set kitchen cabinets, emergency pull cords and remote pendants.
The homes are energy efficient, even surpassing California energy efficiency requirements by more than 18 percent. They include water conserving toilets and sinks, R-8 duct insulation, low-E dual-pane windows, upgraded R-38 insulation, radiant roof barrier, tankless hot water heaters and programmable automatic thermostats.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Feel free to stop in and visit about this new community or tour the professionally decorated model home.
For more information, please call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
