Westshore offers homes for every lifestyle

Conveniently located in Natomas, just north of downtown Sacramento, K. Hovnanian Homes has six collections of homes located within the master planned community of Westshore – giving every type of family a great option for a beautiful new home. Westshore features a lake, neighborhood parks, and walking trails throughout the community.
Currently K. Hovnanian Homes has a number of homes available for a quick move-in! Homes available are among the most popular home designs with spectacular designer options. With homes available in 30-90 days, new homeowners can immediately start enjoying their new home and neighborhood at Westshore.
When you visit Westshore, be sure to ask about the Barbados available in the Retreat collection. Sized at just over 1,800 square feet, the living space in this home is maximized for casual living as well as entertaining. A covered patio between the great room and dining room adds an extra outdoor space and the kitchen provides ample counter space for making delicious meals. Upstairs, a spacious loft provides even more living space for homework, movie nights or whatever extra space your family needs. The Barbados located on homesite 82 is a charming Country Cottage home with stone and shutters accenting the front of the home. Priced at just $332,645 and available in January, it is sure to sell quickly!
For those 55 and better, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Westshore is a beautiful gated community with resort-style amenities and two collections of single-story home designs up to 2,172 square feet. Residents here enjoy a robust event calendar, tennis courts, fitness center, billiards room, outdoor pool and spa, horseshoe and bocce courts and more! The Spring Collection is in its final phase and homes are expected to move quickly. The Saffron model home on homesite 67 will be available in March for move-in. This home is one of the most popular designs and feature gorgeous designer upgrades throughout. The backyard features an urban oasis with a barbecue, fireplace and multi-slide glass doors opening to the great room and dining area. This entertainer’s dream is priced at just $536,808.
If these are not the perfect homes for you, there are many other homes available for quick move-in. For more information on communities within Westshore or any of K. Hovnanian’s Northern California communities, contact our friendly community information specialists at 888-408-6590 or visit http://www.khov.com/find-new-homes/california?ref=nocal.
