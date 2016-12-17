Start the new year in a new home

Time is running out and there is no better time than now to find your dream home. Lennar is celebrating the holiday season and wrapping up their best deals of the year right now. Home buyers have the opportunity to start off the New Year living in style in their brand-new home.
Give your family the ultimate gift and enjoy 2017 in your dream home. Plus, for a limited time only, Lennar is offering $25,000 off a new home at select communities.
“We are extremely focused on selling and closing our new homes by the end of the year,” said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “That is why we have some great deals, allowing buyers even a better chance of moving into their new home!”
If you are in the market for a home, whether it be a single-family home or a home designed specifically for multi-generational living, you need to see what’s in store at a few of Lennar’s most popular communities.
At The Ridge at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills, Homesite 479 offers great savings. This home boasts the Residence Five floor plan, also known as Plan 4253, this super spacious home gives 4,253 square feet of space. This residence is one of Lennar’s wildly popular Next Gen – The Home Within A Home. Designed for dual living situations, this home has an attached private suite with separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, dining room, kitchenette and one-bay garage. The main home has four bedrooms, with a huge master suite complete with a luxurious, large master bathroom and massive walk-in closet.
The Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills active adult community also offers Lennar’s Next Gen floor plan on Homesite 2 and presents 2,955 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a three-bay garage. Priced at $672,050, this gorgeous home comes complete with included solar, upgraded flooring, Quartz kitchen countertops and two-tone interior paint.
Additionally, The Portola Residence at Heritage Westshore Homesite 107, an active adult community, offers a 1,433 square foot home with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-bay garage – attractively priced at $327,138.
All homes include Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included package that offers upgraded and energy-efficient features all included as standard. For more information visit Lennar.com or call (916) 304-9711.
