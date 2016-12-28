Construction begins at former Capital Nursery site in Elk Grove

Construction has begun on three model homes at the former site of Capital Nursery west of Highway 99 off Elk Grove Boulevard. Woodside Homes is building Capital Reserve, a gated neighborhood of 84 homes that is scheduled to open in mid-February.
“Capital Nursery was a beloved fixture in the Sacramento region from 1936 until it closed in 2012,” said Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes of Northern California. “We are honoring that history with a new community that includes a lush, private park between the homes and Elk Grove Boulevard.” Prices on the new homes at Capital Reserve are planned to start in the $390,000s.
The new neighborhood is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and grocery stores, and a short drive or bicycle ride to movie theaters and the Laguna Creek Racquet Club.
The homes at Capital Reserve are two stories with versatile floorplans that range from 2,064 to 2,476 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three baths. All of the homes include a convenient upstairs laundry room.
The 2,064-square-foot Plan 1 features three or four bedrooms, three baths, optional loft, optional bonus room and an island kitchen. The master suite features a separate tub and shower, and an oversized walk-in closet.
The 2,254-square-foot Plan 2 includes three or four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths, bonus room, and optional second master suite. The first floor master suite has space for a stackable washer and dryer.
The 2,476-square-foot Plan 3 features four or five bedrooms, three baths, an island kitchen and a large bonus room. The great room can be outfitted with a 12-foot window wall that looks out to the patio and backyard. The master suite features a freestanding soaking tub and separate shower.
Each home includes a two-bay garage with a roll-up garage door and automatic opener. The homes feature nine foot ceilings for an open and airy feeling.
With an ongoing commitment to energy-efficient design, the homes at Capital Reserve will feature a solar power system, 50 gallon quick recovery water heaters, 14 SEER air conditioning systems, R38 ceiling insulation, radiant barrier roof sheathing, Tyvek stucco wrap, and low E dual pane windows.
For more information about Capital Reserve, visit http://www.woodsidehomes.com/or call (916) 597-4079.
