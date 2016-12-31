Heritage Communities offer thoughtful design features

A brand new home in an active adult community should be created with the buyer in mind, which is why Lennar has worked to provide the perfect blend of function and comfort at all of its Heritage communities. With six Heritage communities designed specifically for individuals 55 and better in the greater Sacramento area, Lennar has specifically designed features meant to enhance and make everyday life easier.
“Your new home should be a place custom built around your wants and needs,” said Bob Tummolo, Division President for Lennar Sacramento. “So you can worry less and enjoy more — that’s our goal. We’ve included these thoughtful design features in your new home to cater to your changing lifestyle.”
At Lennar’s Heritage El Dorado Hills, Heritage Westshore and the upcoming Heritage Vineyard Creek communities, residents find a whole host of thoughtful design features.
Illuminated address lights help you or any guests navigate through the community with ease. Additionally, extra lighting throughout the homes make it easier to go about business and brightens up even the smallest spaces. Wider doorways and hall ways give better functionality for moving items in and out of the home, whether it be furniture, groceries and even wheelchair use.
An open kitchen design allows for optimized mobility throughout and complements the high-volume ceilings which work to create a nice open feel. Walk-in showers with seats and a hand-held shower spray provide convenience while offering versatility to meet a variety of needs. Lower appliance designs promote accessibility to accommodate any circumstance, along with raised electrical outlets and lower light switches.
In select plans, outdoor access off the master suite adds the perfect touch of luxury. Next Gen floor plans, available in select Heritage communities like Heritage El Dorado Hills, include an attached private suite that is an ideal spot for long term or overnight guests.
Buyers interested in any of Lennar’s Heritage communities should visit http://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/California/Sacramento to start their search for the perfect active adult community to suit their needs, today! Lennar is now selling new homes for individuals aged 55 and better in El Dorado Hills and Sacramento. You can find new homes with these thoughtful design features at Heritage El Dorado Hills, Heritage Westshore and the upcoming and highly anticipated Heritage Vineyard Creek, which is slated to open this February.
