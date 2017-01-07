New year, new home for seniors at Silverado Village in Placerville

Many people put “buy a new home” at the top of their new years to-do list, but never quite get it accomplished. This year it could be even more important to make this a priority, especially for seniors. A couple of factors in the current economy make it a great time to buy your new home – rising equity, still low interest rates and available homes at the uniquely designed Silverado Village in Placerville. This community has many perks for seniors looking to buy, including recreational activities, “easy living” designs, and multiple levels of support.
“2017 looks to be a great time to move out of your older home into a comfortable, energy efficient place that requires nearly no maintenance,” stated Silverado Homes’ Vice President Steve Thinglum. “Silverado Village offers newly constructed homes for seniors with a large variety of added amenities that will put the days of trying manage a large household behind you.”
All homes in the community are single-story, and come in three different floor plans. They range in size from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet and have a variety of choices for upgrades and unique customizations. The homes at Silverado Village at Placerville were carefully designed and are recognized for all of their “easy living” features. Some of these include:
▪ Zero thresholds into the home
▪ Extra wide door openings
▪ No-step walk-in showers
▪ Bench seat in the master bath shower
▪ Microwave at an accessible height
▪ Lower-set kitchen cabinets
▪ Emergency pull cords and remote pendants
The homes are energy efficient and surpass the California energy efficiency requirements by 18%. Every home is equipped with water conserving sinks and toilets, dual-pane windows, and programmable thermostats, ensuring quality as well as remaining eco-friendly. All of the yard work and exterior maintenance is taken care of by a professional grounds crew, including cleaning out rain gutters and watering all landscapes.
“The community is unique as it also offers assistance with minor households issues,” continued Thinglum. “These include things such as replacing air filters, checking smoke detectors, and changing out light bulbs. Residents find this extremely beneficial as they never have to worry about asking their children for help.”
Residents have access to the Village Center, which offers many recreational options, including a relaxing spa, a fully-equipped fitness center, and a community room that can be utilized for seminars, arts and crafts, or even just gatherings with friends. The Eskaton Lodge is also available to residents, where they can enjoy a delicious meal or have one delivered directly to their home.
Silverado Village provides a multi-level service approach to its valued residents by offering assisted living apartments and memory care options if the need should ever arise. These are both housed in the same neighborhood, so residents won't ever have to leave the comfort of their familiar surroundings.
Placerville is located just a short drive away from Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, and the ocean. Residents have close access to state parks, wineries, shops, and museums, as well as other amenities such as grocery stores, doctors’ offices, and restaurants.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Feel free to stop in and visit about this new community or tour the professionally decorated model home.
For more information about the homes at Silverado Village Placerville, please call (530) 748-3568 or visit www.silveradovillages.com.
