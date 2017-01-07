Single-story beauty is ‘Home of the Week’ at The Elms

Home shoppers seeking the ultimate in single-story living need to look no further than Homesite 32 at The Elms at The Promontory in El Dorado Hills. Bringing luxury and value in perfect harmony, this “Home of the Week” is priced at $649,900 – that’s just under $235 per square foot for a brand new, energy-efficient home. This quick move-in home is available immediately, providing one fast-acting family with the opportunity to get settled in a brand-new home for the New Year.
Masterfully crafted by preferred builder, Renasci Homes, this plush Residence One home features 2,771 square feet of open concept living space with four spacious bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths baths and a three-car garage. This special home also highlights a dramatic foyer with curved doorways and walls that make for an enchanting entrance, plus an expansive great room that seamlessly combines the kitchen and family room into one shared space. An entertainer’s delight, the great room invites the outdoors in with oversized sliding glass doors opening onto a large covered patio creating a space that exudes relaxed California style with timeless appeal.
Proud homeowners will further appreciate the advantages of a formal dining room, butler’s pantry, and a well-appointed kitchen touting world-class KitchenAid appliances, a striking island with salt and pepper granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a generous walk-in pantry and sunlit breakfast nook. This grand home design also showcases a welcoming master bedroom with private access to the backyard, along with an architecturally pleasing master bath with a walk-in shower, dual vanities, a private toilet and walk-in closet.
Beyond the “Home of the Week,” The Elms features 3 lavish floor plans ranging 2,771 to 3,866 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, three-car garages and the cost and eco-friendly benefits of the Renasci Energy Advantage. A favorite among families seeking the best new home value in El Dorado Hills, The Elms at The Promontory continues to impress market smart shoppers with generously appointed single- and two-story home designs featuring expansive great rooms, gourmet kitchens and top-of-the-line amenities unmatched by the area competition.
Situated within El Dorado Hills’ most exclusive master-planned community, this picturesque new home neighborhood offers residents the advantages of large homesites bordered by open space, highly rated schools and proximity to the El Dorado Hills Town Center and Folsom Lake.
The Elms Sales Center and models are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8014 Jura Place in El Dorado Hills. For more information, call (916) 932-4672, email jbothwell@renascihomes.com or visit ElmsElDoradoHills.com.
