Model homes debut next weekend at Sierramonte in El Dorado Hills

CalAtlantic Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, will host a model Grand Opening Jan. 14-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sierramonte in El Dorado Hills. Generously appointed inside and out, Sierramonte offers a collection of two-story home designs featuring expansive Great Rooms, gourmet center-island kitchens and unique outdoor living spaces. During the grand opening weekend, home shoppers will have the opportunity to tour three stunning designer-decorated models, enjoy refreshments and experience the community’s unique lifestyle.
“Sierramonte offers the best of both worlds with easy access to premier shopping, dining and entertainment in El Dorado Hills as well as Folsom,” says Michele Joy, Northern California Vice President, Sales and Marketing for CalAtlantic Homes. “Ideally located in an intimate gated community, Sierramonte showcases uniquely appointed home designs that homebuyers are sure to love.”
Featuring a spacious collection of three all-new designs, Sierramonte homes range in size from 3,100 to 3,741 square feet and offer four to five bed rooms, three to four-and-one-half bathrooms and a three-car garage. Homes boast Great Room-centered layouts with outdoor California Rooms that expand the overall living space and create seamless indoor-to-outdoor connectivity. Gourmet center-island kitchens are highlighted by spacious walk-in pantries and eat-in dining areas. Offering the ideal spa-like retreat, every owner’s suite features an elegantly crafted bedroom and bathroom featuring dual vanities, soaking tub, oversized shower and expansive walk-in closet. Homeowners can further personalize their living areas with flexible room options such as a wine bar, hospitality room or four-car garage.
Tucked away among rolling hills, Sierramonte offers a gated entrance and is surrounded by the area’s picturesque grasslands and rolling foothills. Offering nearby freeway access to Highway 50, Sierramonte is just 25 minutes from downtown Sacramento, 90 minutes from Lake Tahoe and 115 minutes from San Francisco. Located near a variety of local amenities, residents will enjoy premier shopping, dining and entertainment in El Dorado Hills Town Center, Broadstone Marketplace, Palladio at Broadstone and historic Folsom. With an ideal location near Folsom Lake, Sierramonte provides a variety recreational opportunities as well as close proximity to El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries and Apple Hill.
The Sierramonte sales office is located at 3784 Terra Alta Drive in El Dorado Hills. For more information or community directions, visit http://www.calatlantichomes.com/.
Comments