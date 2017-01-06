Community Profile: El Dorado Hills offers a great sense of community

Kellie Purcell is pleased with the new home she and her husband, Matthew, purchased in El Dorado Hills.
They’re in KB Home’s Fiora neighborhood in the Blackstone community.
She loves living there because there’s such a grand sense of community where neighbors look out for each other and look out for the children and pets. The Purcell’s son is 4 years old.
“There’s a beautiful park nearby and a beautiful school and my husband and I are just very pleased.”
The lot size is rather large and so are the homes, she said.
“You can actually have a backyard for your child to play in and dogs to run around in.”
In addition to Fiora by KB Home, new-home communities and builders in Blackstone include The Estates by K. Hovnanian; Summit View, The Ridge, Palisades and The Enclave from Lennar; Solstice by Meritage Homes; Chaparral, The New Home Company; and Laurelton by CalAtlantic.
George Faulkner, Realtor with the Coldwell Banker Pat Seide Group, agrees that people like the sense of community in El Dorado Hills.
It’s one of the attractions and is enhanced by “very good schools, parks, trails, low crime, good restaurants and the presence of the Town Center development which provides an identifiable downtown with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and many outdoor activities including weekly bands in the summer, July 4th fireworks, farmers markets, and much more,” Faulkner wrote in an email.
“It’s a town with its own character and largely a planned community,” he said.
One of the community’s 41 parks is named for Allan H. Lindsey who is considered to have “founded” El Dorado Hills, according to the El Dorado Hills Community Services District.
“In 1959 he purchased 20 parcels of ranch lands totaling about 11,000 acres of what was once the town of Clarksville. According to Lindsey’s original plan, El Dorado Hills would be developed into 12 distinct villages, each to include a park, arterial streets, a unique architectural style and open space.”
There are around 70 named neighborhoods according to www.citydata.com.
In 2001 the Allan Lindsey Park was opened to the public. It commemorates Lindsey’s vision that created today’s El Dorado Hills.
The El Dorado Hills CSD oversees the parks and other facilities including a dog park, skate park, the El Dorado Hills Library, Ramona “Moni” Gilmore Senior Center, the Stephen Harris Tennis Court Park and an archery range.
Faulkner added that the attraction of El Dorado Hills is multi-faceted and includes its scenic beauty.
“It is the first town going east on Highway 50 that has a foothill topography with hilly terrain and beautiful views available in both homes and public places and is enhanced by the close proximity to Sacramento, Folsom, jobs and entertainment options.”
There are many shopping opportunities.
Laura Newell of the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce sent a list of new businesses. Newell is the chamber’s communications & event marketing manager and membership relations.
Now open are Valley Solar Inc., El Dorado Hills Sports Medicine, Tutoring Rocks, Sutter Walk-In Care, E Life Cycles, 9Round El Dorado Hills, Bergamo School, NorCal Cryotherapy, Blow Me Away Blow Dry Bar, Pure Barre, Haven Studios, NorCal Spine & Sport, Tea Xotics, Inc., Le Grandeur, Mr. Handyman, El Dorado Hills Psychic and West Coast Stucco.
Retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues and services are available throughout El Dorado Hills including the Town Center, Montano De El Dorado, along El Dorado Boulevard, the malls at the intersection of Francisco Drive and Green Valley Road and other centers.
Faulkner said there’s a range of housing styles available in the community including apartments, townhouses and over 55 but the community has mostly single-family homes.
A variety of amenities are offered in communities from new-home builders which include the nine communities at Blackstone.
Others are homes at The Promontory - Villagio by CalAtlantic; The Oaks and The Elms by Renasci Homes; and Villa Lago at the Promontory by Toll Brothers.
Renasci also is offering homes at The Overlook and The Willows at Treviso.
Serrano homes include Serenity from Premier United Communities, Fiori and Vintage 38 from Taylor Morrison and Pinnacle at Serrano by Toll Brothers.
According to MetroList Pro, prices range from $275,000 up to $2,788,000. There are approximately 111 homes for sale.
With the proximity to jobs, shopping, the hilly views, friendly neighborhoods and the sense of community, home buyers are looking to El Dorado Hills and their next home.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Location: 25 miles east of Sacramento
County: El Dorado
Founded: 1959
Population: 44,065
Size: 48.6 square miles
Government: County Board of Supervisors
