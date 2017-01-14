Seniors find ‘easy living’ at Silverado Village

Making the right decision about life after retirement requires careful consideration and thoughtful planning. The thought of moving out of a home after so many years may seem daunting, while the idea of a large estate with a lot of upkeep can sound unmanageable.
Many seniors are making the decision to make life easier by downsizing and transitioning into a senior living community, a residential neighborhood that offers activities, health support opportunities, maintenance assistance, dining, housekeeping, and more. These communities can offer recreation and companionship, as well as, multi-level service approaches, so you can stay within a familiar setting if the time should ever arise that you require more assistance.
Silverado Village Placerville is a new home community that focuses on an easy senior living philosophy, so seniors can continue to enjoy their full and exciting lives. It features 113 newly constructed homes, which come in three different floor plans, and is nestled within a relaxing environment. All homes are single-story and range in size from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet.
“Safety and comfort for residents were the highest priorities when the homes were designed,” stated Silverado Homes’ Vice President Steve Thinglum. “We wanted to ensure that the homes were beautiful yet functional and we feel that we’ve achieved that perfect balance.”
The homes at Silverado Village Placerville are recognized for “easy living” features, some of these including zero thresholds into the home, extra wide door openings, no-step walk-in showers, bench seat in the master bath shower, microwave at an accessible height, lower-set kitchen cabinets, emergency pull cords and remote pendants
All yard work and exterior maintenance is taken care of by a professional grounds crew, and assistance is even offered for minor indoor household issues.
The Village Center contains a multi-purpose room for the community. It can be used for seminars, arts and crafts, puzzles, card games, or even just enjoying some company. The Village Center also contains a fully-equipped fitness center, a relaxing spa, and an indoor, heated swimming pool, so residents have plenty of ways to stay healthy and maintain their wellness. The Eskaton Lodge is also available to residents, where they can enjoy a delicious meal or have one delivered directly to their home.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 5 p.m. Feel free to stop in and visit about this new community or tour one of the professionally decorated model homes. For more information: (530) 748-3568 or http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
