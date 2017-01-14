The Oaks at Carmichael is pleased to announced theSacramento County community is selling out of Phase 2 and has plans for a Phase 3 release in April. Home buyers looking for a quick-close, move-in ready home with no Mello Roos are encouraged to visit The Oaks at Carmichael. Savvy buyers can take advantage of a $10,000 Builder Incentive and ask about the New Year Home Special.
Real estate brokers, referrals by friends and family, and home buyers who appreciate the value and quality of premier luxury living have made the Oaks an address of distinction. A generous $10,000 Builder Incentive can be used toward closing costs, financing, a down payment, investment, or more.
“Our quick-selling homes are an indication that home buyers are looking for quality construction in a dynamic community that is unlike any other,” states Dave Lazares, principal of the new home development. “With our $10,000 Builder Incentive, we want to ease the burden for home buyers. But our offer is for a limited time, so it’s important motivated home buyers come see us and ask about our New Year Home Special.”
Priced from $369,990, The Oaks at Carmichael presents a distinctive selection of 28 two-story homes in community surrounded by mature oak trees. Homes range in size from approximately 1,762 to 2,122 square feet with three or four bedrooms and up to three full baths. Each floor plan is available in Spanish, Craftsman, and Cottage architectural styles.
The Oaks at Carmichael features an exquisite lineup of luxury homes with exceptional exteriors and innovative interiors. Distinctive features include open-concept gourmet kitchens with quality appliances, great rooms, and luxurious master retreats. Designer upgrades and a large selection of impressive amenities top the list of reasons to call The Oaks home.
“The Oaks embodies upscale living with a noteworthy address and no Mello Roos taxes. It’s a perfect complement to a well-deserving home buyer,” Lazares said. ”
Premier schools, nearby shopping, a 38-acre mega park, golf courses, performing arts, theaters, miles of parkways, the American River, and a year-round farmer’s market are just some of the many exciting features in the area.
The sales office and decorated model are located at 5741 Winding Way, Carmichael and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, please call (855) 531-6855 or email sales@theoaksatcarmichael.com.
