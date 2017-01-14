Start the new year in a new home in Fair Oaks

Watt Communities is helping motivated home buyers purchase a new home in the new year and lock in a low interest rate before interest rates rise again. Sales at these communities, Woodbury at Davis Ranch and The Village, continue at a brisk pace. Home buyers looking for affordable, luxury living in a quality-built, energy-efficient home are encouraged to start the New Year in a New Home. Convenient access to employment centers, nearby recreational activities, and established merchants and restaurants are just some of the draws that have enticed people to purchase a Watt Communities home.
Woodbury at Davis Ranch presents ¼- ½ acre home sites lined with majestic palm trees. These 17 exceptionally designed Old-world Ranch-style homes boast style, comfort and modern conveniences
“Woodbury is one of the fastest-selling communities in the Sacramento area. We’ve sold 12 homes in the past three months. Sales success has been great due to excellent pricing and we are the best cost-per-square foot new home value,” comments Kevin Webb, Watt Communities’ Northern California Division President. “The new year is a perfect time to purchase a new home, and we are happy to assist motivated home buyers with up to $10,000 in Builder Incentives and special financing. We invite home buyers to come and see us today to buy now and lock in a low interest rate before it’s too late.”
Woodbury features three single and two-story sophisticated home designs priced from $647,990. Homes range in size from approximately 2,765 to 3,608 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one-half bathrooms. Open concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with center islands, and stunning high volume ceilings are just some of the unique amenities of these popular homes. Outdoor living spaces to create your own private oasis, three car tandem garages, and a variety of finishing options add to the distinctiveness of each home. A SMUD Smart Home, Woodbury provides a competitive edge for the energy-conscious home buyer.
The Village offers home buyers the privacy of a gated community and the luxury of 55 two-story homes rich in traditional architecture. Buyers desiring an urban lifestyle without the price tag can take advantage of special financing opportunities such as down payment and monthly assistance, fresh start programs, attractive fixed-rate financing, and Valuable Builder Incentives. Sales of this popular community have risen at a brisk pace resulting in the release of Phase 3. The nearby American River, Lake Natoma, 114 acres of Sailor Bar Park, and exclusive entrance to Patriot Park allow thrills and excitement all year long.
Now is the time for home buyers to get serious about owning. Interest rates are going to rise, we have new homes available in Phase 3, and we can help ease the burden of getting into a new home with our financing and Valuable Builder Incentives,” urges Webb. “It’s a new year. It’s time to stop throwing money away in rent and own a new home. Buy now and lock in a low interest rate today!”
Prices for The Village start at $359,990 and present four home designs ranging in size from approximately 2,032-2,482 square feet. These energy-efficient, safety-featured SMUD Smart Homes come with the added bonus of upgrades. Home buyers have the option of choosing up to five bedrooms and three-and-one half baths. Impressive features of The Village include attractive interior and exterior detailing, luxury private master suites, elegantly appointed bathrooms, and state-of-the art kitchens. The nearby park lends itself to leisurely strolls, making The Village a perfect fit for any lifestyle.
The Village at Fair Oaks sales office is located at 5385 Sablewood Lane, Fair Oaks. For more information, call (916) 235-7139. The Woodbury at Davis Ranch sales office and decorated model are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 8108 Pollard Ave., Fair Oaks. For more information, call (916) 365-8299. You can email both communities at salesinfo@wattcommunities.com.
Comments