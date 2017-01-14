Two communities now selling in Vineyard Creek

Lennar is excited to currently be selling two communities, Redwood and Cascade at Parkside, with two more upcoming communities, Bordeaux and Heritage Vineyard Creek. This convenient area provides a great lifestyle for families looking to live in a vibrant and social neighborhood with easy access to shopping, great schools and more.
“Vineyard Creek is becoming a highly sought after area for families and active adults alike, which is why we’re currently building new homes in communities designed for both lifestyles,” said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. “We’re also very excited to offer Next Gen – The Home Within A Home currently for sale at Redwood and it will also be available in our upcoming community Bordeaux at Vineyard Creek, which opens in February.”
Lennar’s Cascade and Redwood Collections are now selling at Vineyard Creek. The Redwood Collection provides buyers with five distinctive floor plans to choose from with a variety of quick move-in homes available that are ready when you are. These homes range in size approximately from 1,950 to 3,427 square feet.
Among the Redwood Collection is the Sequoia Plan, a Next Gen floor plan designed specifically to accommodate multi-generational living situations. This special floor plan includes an attached private suite with its own entrance, living room, kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and laundry area.
Lennar’s Cascade Collection also offers five unique floor plans for buyers to choose from along with a handful of quick move-in homes. These homes range in size approximately from 1,603 to 2,785 square feet. Homes in both the Cascade and Redwood Collections at Parkside are priced starting from the mid-$300,000s.
Heritage Vineyard Creek is one of Lennar’s active adult communities that will feature Thoughtful Design details and has been created for the way modern active adults live today. Slated for its Grand Opening on Feb. 25, this new community will bring a collection of four distinctive floor plans that range in size from approximately 1,743 to 2,206 square feet. Lennar’s Heritage communities, available across the Greater Sacramento area, offer plenty of community of amenities to keep active adults social, busy and physically fit. They also include a series of Thoughtful Design features meant to enhance and accommodate changing lifestyle needs.
Bordeaux is another Lennar community scheduled to open in February at Vineyard Creek.
Every Lennar home comes with tremendous added value through upscale features they include at no additional cost. The Everything’s Included program puts items such as solar packages, tankless water heaters, granite slab kitchen or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE appliances and more all their new homes at no additional cost to the buyer.
For more information, news, updates or to make an appointment call (916) 905-1623 or email LennarSacramento@lennar.com.
To view new homes for sale across the greater Sacramento area, visit http://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/California/Sacramento.
