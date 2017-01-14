Community Profile: Several dining spots now open at Carmichael’s Milagro Centre

Milagro Centre has become a bright spot in Carmichael as more and more eateries and shops are opening or planning to open there.
One that is sure to be welcome on these cold wintery mornings is Insight Coffee.
The coffee roaster will be near several popular dining places in Milagro Centre.
River City Brewing, Mesa Mercado and Ghiotto Gelato are open, said Linda Melody, executive director of the Carmichael Chamber of Commerce. She sent an email updating the status at Milagro.
Her office, the Carmichael Chamber, moved there about three months ago. Milagro Centre, which on its website indicates it’s “Carmichael’s Gathering Place,” is on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marconi Avenue.
In addition to Insight Coffee, Fish Face also is next in line to open, she said.
“The remaining places are Jaynee Cakes, Hunt & Gather and Patriots which hopefully will be open by spring.”
Once the shops and dining spots are open, Milagro Centre will be a destination point for people from around the area, she said.
Milagro isn’t the only location in Carmichael with new businesses.
“Beyond Milagro Centre there is a Togo’s Sandwich shop opening in the Safeway Shopping Center at Manzanita and Cypress avenues and Dutch Bros. Coffee is coming to Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way,” Melody said.
Milagro Centre is one of the attractions in Carmichael along with the Effie Yeaw Nature Center, the Sacramento Fine Arts Center and the community’s many parks, she said.
Realtor Michael Shumaker agrees.
“Milagro is a great new development,” he said.
And the parks are popular, too. Carmichael Park has several baseball fields, tennis courts and a nine-hole disc golf course and it includes a very popular farmers market year round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Melody listed several recreational opportunities - tennis, disc golf, horseback riding trails. And she noted that the part district hosts basketball, and that there are area baseball and soccer leagues.
Shumaker also pointed to Ancil Hoffman Park with its golf course, Effie Yeaw Nature Center and trails.
“Other great points are La Sierra Community Center that includes sports fields and the Chautauqua Playhouse Theater,” he said. “Chautauqua Playhouse Theater is in the middle of its 2016-2017 season. It’s a fun, intimate place to see a play.”
Melody added, “As an unincorporated part of Sacramento County, the Carmichael area has a small-town feel. People grow up here and stay until they pass away. There’s a sense of community. There are beautiful trees and parks and a school district that cares about each student.”
Carmichael students can go from preschool through the two-year American River College, which is part of the Los Rios Community College District. Public schools are within the San Juan Unified School District plus there are several private schools.
“People are working together to help make Carmichael a place they can be proud to live and work,” Melody said. “The Fair Oaks Blvd Corridor Project continues to improve Fair Oaks Boulevard and, when it’s finished in the spring, there will be new sidewalks, power lines underground, a signal at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Landis Avenue and beautiful landscaping.”
People care about the community.
“The business and faith community recently began a Carmichael HART (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) to work on finding long-term solutions to the homeless issue in Carmichael.”
Property owners in Carmichael just voted for a Property Business Improvement District (PBID) which will help to improve Carmichael. Assessment funds may be used for safety and security and economic development, Melody said.
Among the upcoming events are the Kiwanis Club of Carmichael Crab Feed Jan. 21; the Rotary Club of Carmichael Crab Feed Feb. 4; and the Carmichael Chamber’s eighth annual Person of the Year Awards Dinner March 24.
There’s just one new-home community, The Oaks at Carmichael by Lazares Companies, Melody said.
The Oaks is located at Winding Way and Manzanita Avenue and is near Ancil Hoffman Park and Golf Course and the American River. There are 28 two-story homes in Spanish, Craftsman and Cottage architectural styles.
Currently there are 102 resale homes available on the market, Shumaker said. They range from $155,000 to $3,495,000.
Days on the market inched up to 48 from 38 previously with an average sold price of $390,000. Inventory has been consistently 2.2 months of supply, right between a seller’s and buyer’s market, he said.
“Information I recently received from some mortgage lenders is that it seems the No. 1 reason people are not currently contacting mortgage lenders to try and get pre-qualified for a loan is because they are afraid they won’t qualify. They just need to take the step and check. It’s free and then they will know where they stand.”
There’s a good chance they’ll be in line for a charming Carmichael home.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Where: 10 miles east of Sacramento
Size: 17 square miles
Population: 72,000
Government: Unincorporated
County: Sacramento
Founded: 1909
