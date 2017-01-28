Last chance to buy at Silverado Village

Silverado Homes has released the last homes for sale at its new community for seniors, Silverado Village Placerville. This is an excellent opportunity for active seniors looking for a new home with all of the added amenities and conveniences of a senior living community. With pricing starting in the high $200,000s, Silverado Village features safety, security and quality.
Silverado Village is located in the thriving city of Placerville and provides companionship, amenities and recreational opportunities for its residents. The community is known for its “easy living” approach and was meticulously designed with seniors in mind. It consists of a total of 113 single-story homes which come in three different floor plans and range in size from 1,207 to 1,590 square feet.
“The homes at Silverado Village have been extremely successful due to the blended environment and multi-level service approach the neighborhood features,” stated Silverado Homes’ Vice President Steve Thinglum. “For those who have been wanting to take a look at this popular community, now is the time.”
All homes were designed to fit the needs of seniors. This is evident by the depth of comfort features including extra wide door openings, a lower-set microwave and cabinets in the kitchen for easier accessibility. The bathrooms feature no-step walk-in showers, and there is a bench seat in the master bath shower for added safety. All homes also contain emergency pull cords and remote pendants.
Silverado Village is the ideal neighborhood for seniors looking to maintain homeownership and their independence, while being able to let go of yard work, home maintenance, and the hassles that come with living on their own. The community offers helpful services for residents that adjust as the level of care for the resident changes. Silverado Village’s multi-level care approach includes assisted living apartments for residents who need a little more assistance, as well as, memory care options if the need arises. Services such as physical therapy are also available within the community.
“We wanted to make the concept of ‘easy-living’ a holistic and daily occurrence,” continued Thinglum. “Whether residents are looking for added help and minimal maintenance or recreational opportunities and company, Silverado Village has it all.”
Residents have access to the Village Center and its high-end features which include a luxurious spa, a fully-equipped fitness center, an indoor heated pool and a multi-purpose room for community use.
The homes are energy efficient and surpass the California energy efficiency requirements by 18%. Every home is equipped with water conserving sinks and toilets, dual-pane windows, and programmable thermostats, ensuring quality as well as remaining eco-friendly. All of the yard work and exterior maintenance is taken care of by a professional grounds crew, including cleaning out rain gutters and watering all landscapes.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. For more information, call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
