Last chance to buy at Silverado Village

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era Pause

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

0:29 Jerry Brown: We'll need to 'build a wall around California'

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety