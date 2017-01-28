McKinley Village offers a new way to live with a classic address

McKinley Village in East Sacramento is a progressive urban village of five new home neighborhoods each with a unique and inspired architectural design. Co-developed by The New Home Company and Riverview Capital Investments, McKinley Village allows buyers the rare opportunity to own a new residence in one of Sacramento’s most popular neighborhoods without the upkeep and maintenance of older re-sale homes in the area. Sixteen model homes are now open daily as well as the community Clubhouse, pool and spa, the first neighborhood park and two public art displays.
The five neighborhoods of McKinley Village offer inspired design and conveniences that enhance quality of life and minimize maintenance and repairs associated with older alternatives in the area.
Each residence is pre-wired for solar and electric vehicle chargers with state of the art building standards that reflect the best environmental practices. The community has been planned with an eye on the future and how residents want to live in today’s high-tech world.
Interested home shoppers can tour the 16 model homes within the following McKinley Village neighborhoods:
▪ Alder | Parkside Flats | Up to 2,536 Sq. Ft. | Low $500,000s to Low $700,000s
▪ Birch | Cottage Greens | Up to 2,781 Sq. Ft. | Low $600,000s to High $600,000s
▪ Cottonwood | Park Homes | Up to 3,172 Sq. Ft. | Mid $700,000s to Low $900,000s
▪ Mulberry | Courtyards | Up to 2,007 Sq. Ft. | High $300,000s to Mid $500,000s
▪ Magnolia | Commons | Up to 2,258 Sq. Ft. | Low $400,000s to High $500,000s
Upon completion, McKinley Village will showcase 10 thoughtfully designed urban parks and landscaped common areas, as well as a planned community garden. A wide array of pocket parks are spread out throughout the village, some ideal for the kids to play and others perfect for checking emails over coffee.
At the heart of the wealth of social amenities available to residents is the McKinley Village Clubhouse and pool. This center of recreation and wellness will provide homeowners the opportunity to hold neighborhood gatherings or plan group social activities in the Clubhouse, as well as practice yoga or exercise in the gym. Those who stroll through the neighborhood will find inspiration from the nine public art installations, eight of which were designed and crafted specifically for McKinley Village by artists from the Sacramento region.
For more information on McKinley Village including floor plans, driving directions and Interest Registry sign-ups, please visit http://www.mckinleyvillage.com/.
Comments