Now’s the time to lock in a low interest rate

Home buyers who have been on the fence about purchasing a new home in Fair Oaks have Watt Communities on their side. The home builder is helping motivated home buyers purchase a new home in the new year and lock in a low interest rate.
Brisk sales at Woodbury at Davis Ranch and The Village have confirmed what Watt Communities has known all along: Buyers are looking for affordable, luxury living in a quality-built, high energy-efficient home. Easy access to employment centers, recreation, and established merchants and restaurants top the list of amenities buyers want in their home, and Watt Communities delivers.
Woodbury at Davis Ranch presents 17 single and two-story ranch-style homes lined with majestic palm trees. Home buyers are taken in by the spacious ¼- ½ acre home sites which add to the distinctive features of these exclusive homes. A $10,000 Builder Incentive on a Quick Close Home makes the appeal of moving to a new home in the new year that much more enticing.
“We are proud of the continuing sales success of Woodbury,” comments Kevin Webb, Watt Communities’ Northern California Division President. “Home buyers cannot beat our exceptional pricing.”
Woodbury features three single and two-story sophisticated home designs priced from $647,990. Homes range in size from approximately 2,765 to 3,608 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one-half bathrooms. Popular features include open concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with center islands, and stunning high volume ceilings. Outdoor living spaces to create your own private oasis, three-car tandem garages, and a variety of finishing options add to the distinctiveness of each home. A SMUD Smart Home, Woodbury provides a competitive edge for the energy-conscious home buyer.
The Village is private gated community of 55 luxurious, two-story homes that are designed for buyers who want an urban lifestyle minus the price tag. The Village is experiencing a boom in sales and the release of Phase 3. Special financing opportunities, such as down payment and monthly assistance, fresh start programs, attractive fixed-rate financing, as well as Builder Incentives make The Village an irresistible draw.
Prices for The Village start at $359,990 and present four home designs ranging in size from approximately 2,032-2,482 square feet. These energy-efficient, safety-featured SMUD Smart Homes come with the added bonus of upgrades. Home buyers have the option of choosing up to five bedrooms and three-and-one half baths. Impressive features of The Village include attractive interior and exterior detailing, luxury private master suites, elegantly appointed bathrooms, and state-of-the art kitchens. Home buyers can also enjoy leisurely strolls in the nearby park.
The Village at Fair Oaks sales office is located at 5385 Sablewood Lane, Fair Oaks. For more information, call (916) 235-7139. The Woodbury at Davis Ranch sales office and decorated model are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 8108 Pollard Ave., Fair Oaks. For more information, call (916) 365-8299. Email salesinfo@wattcommunities.com.
