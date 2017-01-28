Fundraiser planned for River City High School

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest home builders, is excited to host the River City High School ensemble jazz band, the Syncopating Sea Monkeys, as part of an evening of family-friendly fun in Sacramento’s Natomas Field community.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and the proceeds will enable the Sea-Monkeys to travel to the birthplace of jazz music, New Orleans, in celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary. Attendees will enjoy a rousing performance by the 19-person ensemble, complimentary New Orleans-style hors ‘d’oeuvres and an opportunity to tour the Natomas Field model homes. For their participation in this community event, one lucky attendee will be awarded a grand prize gift basket.
“Now that our Natomas Field models are officially open and residents are moving into their homes, it’s important for Beazer to become involved in the surrounding community. We’re thrilled to bring awareness to the fantastic River City High School music program at our Mardi Gras celebration,” said Laura Stickelman, Beazer Homes Sacramento Division President.
“We’re also excited to share information on Beazer’s “Get More Celebration” sales event with the local community. From Feb. 1-19, our home buyers will enjoy special savings and incentives on Quick Move-in homes.”
Beazer’s Natomas Field community is located within a short drive from downtown Sacramento and offers townhomes and single-family homes. With a starting price of $270,000, the homes in Natomas Field feature several floor plans that can be personalized using Beazer’s Choice Plans program, which allows buyers to choose from popular floor plan options at no additional cost.
The community is also within walking distance to the highly regarded Natomas Star Academy and a variety of recreational amenities for residents to enjoy.
To learn more about Natomas Field and get details on the event, visit Beazer.com/search-CA-Sacramento.
Comments