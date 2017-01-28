Community Profile: Davis has many housing choices for residents to choose from

Ira Bray and his wife, Janet, are recent movers within Davis.
They had decided to downsize from a five-bedroom home that needed a lot of repairs and move into a new CalAtlantic home at The Cannery. Their family also is smaller now. Only one of their four daughters is living at home, Bray said.
They looked at homes at The Cannery, but the first models they visited were too expensive. However, when they heard about the opening of Beech community by CalAtlantic Homes, they went back.
“We saw one that’s three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a postage-stamp yard — all positive things,” Bray said. “We are very up close and personal with our neighbors.”
They’re also pleased with the energy saving features, solar panels, LED lighting, water-saving faucets and tankless water heater.
They live about 1-1/2 blocks from a park which, he said, is great for walking their dog.
They’re also close to The Cannery’s urban farm, one of many amenities that draw home buyers and visitors.
Other attractions include the Mondavi Center, a vibrant downtown and a farmer’s market in Central Park, several other parks and quality schools plus the University of California at Davis.
The community appeals to many home buyers and residents and offers many housing choices, said Kim Eichorn of Lyon Real Estate.
From student residences to active adult communities, the city has all ages covered.
Diane Parro, city chief innovation officer, pointed to several “interesting housing projects in Davis.”
Many are in “various stages of development but they are each in its own way very innovative and important for our marketplace,” she said.
They include Del Rio, Grande Subdivision, Lincoln 40, Sterling 5th Street Apartments, Trackside Center, Mission on B Street and Chiles Ranch.
Del Rio Live-Work Lofts is the first project of its kind in Davis, said Mike Webb, Davis’ community development and sustainability director. The 16 mixed-use units are designed to have businesses on the ground floors and housing on the upper floors.
There could be an interior designer, artist or contractor on the ground floor who would live above their businesses.
The Lincoln 40 Apartments is an infill project which is proposed to have 130 units for student-oriented housing, Webb said.
The Sterling 5th Street Apartments will offer 244 market-rate and affordable units and is also student-oriented.
Trackside Center will be a mixed-use building with retail and apartments — 27 units oriented toward professionals and empty nesters, Webb said.
Mission on B Street or Mission Villas are by a local developer, Jim Kidd, Webb said. There are 14 owner-occupied condominiums for senior living with prices starting in the mid-$700,000s.
The West Davis Active Adult Community is proposed to have 325 single-family units and 150 affordable senior apartments.
Davis’ other housing communities include Chiles Ranch, which has a broad diversity of housing types and levels of affordability.
Fouts Homes is building 91 single-family homes there, said Georgina Valencia, Fouts spokesperson. Chiles Ranch is in east Davis, about a 10-minute bike ride from downtown.
Homes start in the low to mid-$500,000s.
Fouts is offering 41 custom homes at Grande Village (Subdivision) starting in the mid-$800,000s. Ten are in contract now, Valencia said.
Webb described them as traditional single-family detached homes with affordable duplexes on the corner lots.
“They’re putting in the roads and utilities but haven’t gone vertical yet,” he said.
Fouts Homes also is building condominiums at The Villas at El Macero, next to the golf course.
A proposed hotel and conference facility on Richards Boulevard calls for 132 guest rooms/suite and a conference and pre-function space.
Sales at the five initial Cannery neighborhoods are still active. They include Beech from CalAtlantic; Heirloom and Sage by The New Home Company; and Tilton and Persimmon by Shea Homes.
Prices range from the high $400,000s to the low $1 millions.
To date, 175 homes have sold at The Cannery and 134 homes have closed escrow. More than 100 residents are calling The Cannery home.
Recreational amenities are complete with families enjoying the parks and trails. The Cannery Amphitheater is completed and will begin hosting events this year and the Urban Farm is operational, producing seasonal produce. Twice a week, a farmers market is held for Cannery residents and the public.
Realtor Eichorn said that Davis is a “forward-thinking, innovative city with great public schools, the University of California, Davis with all its cultural richness, family friendly, kid-centric and pet-friendly.”
It’s located two hours or less from the mountains, beach, city and wine tasting . . . “a place where people can escape to farmland and open space within minutes,” she said.
Home buyers consider recreation when looking at real estate in Davis, Eichorn said.
“Lots of healthy people live in Davis. Fitness is a priority . . . and there’s lots of biking, running, etc.”
The Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) Swimming is one of largest U.S. Masters Swim affiliates in the nation, according to their website.
UC Davis brings a lot of people to the community, Eichorn said.
However, “Professors often have major sticker shock depending on what part of country they are coming from. (There are) lots of investors and parents who want to purchase property for their kid/student while at UCD.”
As of mid-January, there were 42 active listings on the market with a price range of $315,000 for a three-bedroom, two-bath condominium to a high of $1,050,000 for new construction within the city limits. A 14-acre gated estate in the country is selling for $3,999,999.
The median price is $768,000.
Davis has a wide variety of property types (including apartments and single-family homes) with the new trends being denser developments on smaller lots, Eichorn said.
Residences in Davis range from student housing to older adult communities and, Webb said, everything in between.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Where: 11 miles west of Sacramento
Size: 9.92 square miles
Population: 66,016
Government: municipal council/manager
County: Yolo
Incorporated: March 28, 1917
Comments