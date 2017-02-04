Home of the week selected at Hillingdon at Solaire in Roseville

Woodside Homes has selected a 2,618-square-foot home with a unique prep kitchen adjacent to the formal island kitchen as the home of the week at Hillingdon in west Roseville. The three bedroom and den, three bath home includes a great room, large formal dining area, walk-in pantry and a three-car garage. The home is priced at $488,788 this weekend.
“The prep kitchen makes this an ideal new home for gourmets and families that entertain,” said Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes of Northern California. The prep kitchen includes a dishwasher, range and microwave oven along with a sink and plenty of counter space in a space adjacent to the large island kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters with a square edge, six-inch backsplash and full backsplash behind the range.
“Woodside Homes has become known for maximizing energy-efficiency and the homes at Hillingdon are no exception,” said Hoisington. The homes include furnaces with an 80 percent efficiency rating, SEER 15 air conditioning, dual-zone thermostats, tight ducts with R6 insulation certified by independent inspectors, radiant barrier roof sheathing, Tyvek stucco wrap, and Low E vinyl dual-pane windows.
The model homes for Hillingdon at Solaire are located on Greenford Way, near the southeast corner of Westbrook and Pleasant Grove Boulevards in west Roseville. The new neighborhood is close to shopping, schools and the Roseville Sports Center at Mahany Park, with its indoor climbing wall, baseball fields, aquatic center and more.
For more information on the home of the week, contact the Hillingdon at Solaire neighborhood sales center at (916) 587-3424 or visit online at http://www.woodsidehomes.com/.
