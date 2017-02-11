Home-of-the-Week Specials available now

The Oaks at Carmichael is offering its popular Home-of-the-Week Specials priced from only $369,990 during the Phase 2 Sell-out Celebration. The popular new home community has plans for launching Phase 3 for an April delivery.
Home buyers looking for a quick-close move-in ready home with no mello-roos are encouraged to come visit The Oaks at Carmichael. Savvy buyers can take advantage of a $10,000 Builder Incentive when they close escrow on or before Feb. 28, 2017. The generous $10,000 Builder Incentive can be used toward closing costs, financing, a down payment, valuable upgrades, window coverings, cash back and much more.
“These fast-selling homes are an indication that home buyers are looking for quality construction in a dynamic community that is unlike any other,” states Dave Lazares, principal of the new home development. “We have a limited-selection of homes left in Phase 2 and can’t wait to put our next families into these great homes. With our $10,000 Builder Incentive, we want to ease the burden for home buyers. But our offer is for a limited time, so it’s important motivated home buyers come see us and ask about our New Home-of-the-week Specials.”
Priced from $369,990, The Oaks at Carmichael presents a distinctive selection of only 28 two-story homes in a mature, oak tree-studded community. These homes range in size from approximately 1,762 to 2,122 square feet with three or four bedrooms and up to three full baths. Each floor plan is available in Spanish, Craftsman, and Cottage architectural styles.
The Oaks at Carmichael features an exquisite lineup of luxury homes with exceptional exteriors and innovative interiors. Distinctive features include open-concept gourmet kitchens with quality appliances and granite stone countertops, open great rooms, and luxurious master retreats with lavish bath and large walk-in wardrobe closets. Designer upgrades and a large selection of impressive amenities top the list of reasons to call The Oaks at Carmichael your home.
“The Oaks embodies upscale living with a noteworthy address and no mello-roos taxes. It’s a perfect complement to a well-deserving home buyer. We have amazing deals on Phase 2 while they last. ”
Each member of the family has something to look forward to when moving to The Oaks. Premier schools, nearby shopping, a 38-acre mega park, golf courses, performing arts, theaters, miles of parkways, the American River, and a year-round farmer’s market are just some of the many exciting features in the area.
Visit the sales office and decorated model at 5741 Winding Way, Carmichael from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take advantage of the opportunity to purchase a move-in ready home and ask about our New Home-of-the Week Special and a $10,000 Builder Incentive. The community is selling fast thanks to our relationships with real estate brokers and referrals from friends and family.
For more information, please call (855) 531-6855 or email sales@theoaksatcarmichael.com.
