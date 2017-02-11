Take advantage of up to $75,000 on adjusted lot premiums

Watt Communities is pleased to offer home buyers up to $75,000 on adjusted lot premiums on new homes at Woodbury at Davis Ranch. These quality-built single and two-story homes are situated on ½+ acre lots in prime locations. As an added bonus, home buyers can take advantage of $10,000 in Builder Incentives on a quick-close home and lock in a low interest rate.
Woodbury is a popular community, reaffirming what Watt Communities knows to be true: Home buyers are seeking affordable, luxury living in a quality-built, energy-efficient home. Secondary amenities on a home buyer’s wish list include easy access to employment centers, recreational opportunities, and established merchants and restaurants, all of which Watt Communities delivers.
“Our focus remains on providing home buyers with exceptional homes at premium prices,” states Kevin Webb, Watt Communities’ Northern California Division President. “Our cost per square foot is more affordable than similar homes in the area. With up to $75,000 in adjusted lot premiums, we are able to offer lower prices without reducing the value of the property. Now is the best time to buy, but our inventory will not last.”
Woodbury at Davis Ranch presents 17 exceptionally designed Old-world Ranch-style homes lined with majestic palm trees. Spacious ½ acre lots in prime locations provide room for recreational vehicles and room to spread out. Boasting of style, comfort, and modern conveniences, residents can look forward to sophisticated living. Recreational amenities surround the homes at Woodbury, providing opportunities to bike, walk, hike, and boat along Lake Natoma and the American River Parkway. Premier dining and shopping nearby in Fair Oaks Village and Sacramento, historical sites, local parks, equestrian trails, and horticultural centers round out the allure of living at Woodbury at Davis Ranch.
“For anyone thinking of relocating to one of Sacramento’s prime locations, we are offering a generous $10,000 Builder Incentive,” comments Webb. “Use the money toward a down payment, upgrades, or closing costs. Come and see us today and join the list of satisfied homeowners proud to call Woodbury home.”
Priced from $647,990.00 Woodbury features three single and two-story sophisticated home designs. Homes range in size from approximately 2,765 to 3,608 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three-and-one-half bathrooms. Exquisite features include open concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with center islands, and stunning high volume ceilings. Generous outdoor living spaces allow you create your own private oasis; three car tandem garages and a variety of finishing options add to the distinctiveness of each home. A SMUD Smart Home, Woodbury provides a competitive edge for the energy- conscious savvy home buyer.
Home buyers interested in Woodbury at Davis Ranch can visit our sales office and decorated model located at 8108 Pollard Ave, Fair Oaks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call (916) 365-8299 or email salesinfo@wattcommunities.com.
Comments