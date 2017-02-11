Homes selling quickly at Oakbriar in Roseville

Families are discovering a centrally located dream home at Oakbriar at Fiddyment Farm in Roseville — a gated neighborhood by Signature Homes.
Priced from the mid-$300,000s, these beautiful single-family homes offer a great value in the perfect location — close to great schools, parks, shopping, outdoor adventures, and easy commuting.
Tour the three professionally decorated model homes and select the design that’s right for you. These two-story homes feature up to 1,947 square feet with three to four bedrooms, including an optional loft (per plan.) They offer spacious great rooms, impressive gourmet kitchens and generous master suites. Visit today and select all your finishes with our design experts.
The homes at Oakbriar are all about quality details. You'll discover fine craftsmanship with designer selected amenities -- including quality Moen fixtures, and beautiful hand-laid tile floors in the entry, kitchen and master bathroom. The master suite includes a luxurious bath with relaxing soaking tub, a separate shower with frameless edge glass shower door (per plan), and a large walk-in closet.
For the chef in the family, these well-appointed gourmet kitchens include premier Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, microwave with hood, and Energy Star dishwasher. You will love the designer kitchen island, custom beech shaker style cabinets with European hinges, and beautiful granite slab countertops.
Each home also includes energy-efficient and environmentally friendly features including a Rheem tankless water heater, Honeywell Set Back Home Thermostat zoned system, and electric car charger capability.
Oakbriar at Fiddyment Farm is located in quaint Roseville, which is full of history and neighborhood charm.
Commuting is a breeze with Highway 65 and Interstate 80 just minutes away for direct access to downtown Sacramento. And for those looking for outdoor adventures, Lake Tahoe is a short drive away.
Oakbriar at Fiddyment Farm is located at 1016 Oakbriar Circle in Roseville (just off Harvey Way). For information, call (916) 846-9783 or visit our website at http://sighomes.com/.
