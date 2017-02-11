Move-in ready homes for seniors at Silverado Village Placerville

Silverado Village Placerville is one of the newest communities in the area designed specifically for active seniors. It has received positive praise and has quickly become one of the most popular options for seniors looking to buy in the Sacramento area. There are two move-in ready homes immediately available for homeowners who are looking to make a move without having to wait.
“Silverado Village has been extremely successful as interested home buyers are drawn to the blended environment and ‘easy living’ lifestyle that the community is known for,” stated Steve Thinglum, Silverado Homes’ Vice President. “Residents have the chance to maintain homeownership without all of the regular hassles of having a house, such as yard work, maintenance or even having to cook if they don't want to.”
All homes were designed to fit the needs of seniors, with specific features such as extra wide door openings, no-step walk-in showers, bench seat in the master bath shower, lower-set microwave and cabinets, and emergency pull cords and remote pendants
The first move-in ready home that is currently available is a Plan 1 that sits on Homesite 18. This plan is 1,207 square feet and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has an attached two-car garage and a covered back patio. The house is located on a corner lot near the mailboxes and visitor parking.
On top of all of the standard amenities that are included in every Silverado Village home, Homesite 18 also has many high-end upgrades and customizations. It has hardwood floors, a fireplace in the great room, upgraded granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. It also includes upgraded tile and carpet throughout the rest of the home.
Another move-in ready home is also a Plan 1 and is located on Homesite 17. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and is 1,207 square feet. It sits on a convenient lot that is near the mailboxes, as well as, the visitor parking area, and is within close distance to the Village Center and Eskaton Lodge, where residents can enjoy access to a spa, an indoor heated swimming pool, a community room, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
This move-in ready home features upgraded carpet and tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, and the added bonus of granite countertops. It features a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and double vanities in the bathroom.
“An added benefit of Silverado Village is its location,” continued Thinglum. “Placerville is an amazing city that is close to all kinds of unique opportunities for entertainment, whether that be shopping with friends or enjoying the beautiful scenery on one of its many walking trails.”
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. For more information call (530) 748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
Comments