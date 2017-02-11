Huntington Sierra Oaks enters final phase of construction

Crews from Generation Homes have started construction on the final phase of homes at Huntington Sierra Oaks, off Munroe Street south of Fair Oaks Boulevard. As of this weekend, 14 of the 24 homes in the gated neighborhood have been sold.
The location of the community is a key factor in the sales success, according to Tony Zogopoulos, a partner in Generation Homes. “Some of the region’s best restaurants, shopping, parks, Rio del Oro Racquet Club and public transit are within walking distance.”
This weekend, Generation Homes is offering a home of the week, a 1,988-square-foot home with dual master suites. The home includes a third-floor loft with its own bathroom, wood plank flooring, bronze ceiling fans, white cabinets, granite countertops in the kitchens, free-standing GE gas convection range and microwave oven in a slate finish and Kohler kitchen faucets. The price of the home has been reduced to $539,950.
The homes at Huntington Sierra Oaks are SMUD Smart Homes, featuring tankless water heaters, radiant barrier roof sheathing, internet-enabled automatic setback thermostats, Cascade high performance windows with argon gas between the panes to control temperature, and whole building ventilation to increase energy efficiency. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Generation Homes worked together to design these advanced energy efficiency measures into the homes so long-term savings can be passed directly to the homeowner.
Model homes at Huntington Sierra Oaks are open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the community, call (916) 742-2616 or visit online at http://www.mygenhome.com/.
Comments