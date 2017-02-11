Community Profile: Arden Arcade has wonderful neighbors, great schools, nearby shopping

When it’s time for a larger home, many residents often stay in their neighborhoods, not wanting to leave friends, family and familiarity.
That describes Matt and Kyra Ross who didn’t want to leave Arden Park so they bought a slightly larger home there.
“We’ve lived in Arden since 2001, moving there right before our kids were born,” Matt said.
Their second home has an additional bath and is 2,200 square feet. The first was 1,400 square feet. They had a home with “a good-sized lot and moved to a home with a bigger lot,” he said.
“My wife loves to garden.”
They have a teen boy and a tween girl.
“I love Arden Park,” he said more than once.
It has great schools, wonderful neighbors, no sidewalks so it’s good for walking the dog.
Schools in Arden are part of the San Juan Unified School District, which is important to those with school-age children, said Leigh Rutledge, broker associate with Dunnigan Realtors.
GreatSchools is a national non-profit organization that provides parents with information about pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools and education. The website provides ratings based on test scores and a variety of other factors for schools in all 50 states and includes tools for finding, evaluating and comparing schools.
Arden-Arcade has 32 primary and secondary schools and four schools with a rating of 9 from GreatSchools. They are Winston Churchill Middle School and the elementary schools James R. Cowan Fundamental, Del Dayo and Mariemont.
Matt Ross was on the homeowners’ board and is now on the parks board. The Ross family lives close to two parks.
“There are a myriad of activities there for kids and parents.”
Among the events are movies from May through October and a great Fourth of July party.
“For Halloween, people — kids and parents — go all out.”
Shopping is close by with Whole Foods and a Bel Air right around the corner.
“I just love it. It’s a more mature neighborhood with good-sized yards where kids can play. Kids can travel to another house and be safe.”
The Arden area has older, established neighborhoods that are still readily affordable, Rutledge said.
People like “the proximity to the American River Parkway, the crown jewel of Sacramento, with many access points all through the Arden area.”
Upgrades are underway at nearby shopping centers — Howe Bout Arden and Country Club Mall.
The Arden Arcade community has many good, local restaurants including all sorts of ethnic choices, Rutledge said.
Another benefit and attraction is that it’s easy to access the freeways — both I-80 and Highway 50 — or it is still an easy commute to downtown using surface streets.
“Light rail stations near Watt Avenue have large lots for parking making Regional Transit an easy choice for getting to downtown, too. That’s not just for work, but for games and concerts at Golden One,” she said.
That's how she and her husband go to concerts and games.
“It’s easy and inexpensive.”
There are 16 condominiums on the market, priced from a low of $75,000 for a studio up to a high of $535,000.
And there are 105 homes on the market, priced from a low of $157,000 to a high of $5.5 million. That home has 13,000 square feet and has been on the market for 279 days, Rutledge said.
The average price per square foot for homes is $268; and the average number of days on the market is 52. Median price sold is $357,000.
“There are condos, some lots well over an acre, large and small homes and apartments, she said.
“The market is very strong. Homes priced right are selling very quickly — sometimes with multiple offers within a few days.”
FAST FACTS
Where: East of Downtown Sacramento
Size: Approximately 19 square miles
Population: Approximately 108,000
Government: County Board of Supervisors
County: Sacramento
What’s the name?
Arden Arcade is made up of several individually named neighborhoods. That began years ago when developers named their communities after a family member or a street.
Some Realtors use the name in identifying neighborhoods; others don’t. Some neighborhood street signs have the name posted on them while others do not.
A question is just how many neighborhoods are there?
Arden Arcade has between 29 and 36 named neighborhoods, according to different maps of the area.
Some of the names are Arden Oaks, Arden Park, Sierra Oaks Vista, Bohemian Heights, Byerford Heights, Mira Loma, Sierra Oaks Vista, Cottage Park and Wilhaggin.
There’s also a neighborhood called Dunmovin (on the county record it’s Dunmovin Heights) so named because people who bought homes there were done moving.
