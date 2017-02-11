Take the Chocolate Tour at two Heritage active adult communities

Join Lennar at either of its Heritage communities, Heritage El Dorado Hills or Heritage Westshore, for a model home Chocolate Tour. Tour each model home and indulge in a variety of chocolate delicacies and enter a chance to win a gift basket full of chocolate treats. The event takes place on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Who doesn’t love chocolate?” Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento said. “Just in time for Valentine’s Day, our Chocolate Tour is a tasty and fun way to discover our extensive collections offered at two of our most popular active adult communities.”
To take the Chocolate Tour, tour either Heritage El Dorado Hills three collection of homes, or the two collections of homes that Lennar offers at Heritage Westshore in Sacramento. Both communities offer resort-inspired lifestyles designed specifically for active adults aged 55 and better.
Heritage El Dorado Hills is a new solar home master-planned community for active adults ages 55 and older that offers three collections of homes, with 15 unique floor plans, ranging from approximately 1,230 to 2,993 square feet of living space. Lennar’s Next Gen – The Home Within A Home is offered at this community. For the event, attendees have ten model homes to tour. Set in El Dorado Hills, Heritage El Dorado Hills’ clubhouse offers residents everything they need to stay busy and includes a large activity center, locker rooms, a pool and spa, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, trails and so much more!
Heritage Westshore is another Lennar active adult community designed specifically for individuals ages 55 and older. Located in Sacramento, this community offers two stunning collections of homes with seven distinctive floor plans for buyers to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,295 to 2,206 square feet. Another community rich with amenities, Heritage Westshore features The Lodge, 22,700-square-foot community center that provides residents with a state-of-the-art fitness center, aerobics room, library, billiards room, card room, movie theater, arts and crafts room and more. Additional community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, three lighted tennis courts, two shuffleboards, horseshoe and bocce ball courts, barbecue areas, outdoor fire pits and interweaving paths and trails around a 26-acre lake. Lakeside homesites are available.
Every Lennar Heritage community has a whole host of Thoughtful Design features incorporated to accommodate changing lifestyle needs. Some of these features include extra lighting throughout the home and more windows, wider hallways and doorways, lower appliance design, open kitchens, tall ceilings, walk-in showers, reinforced backing in the bathroom for future handrail installation and more.
Heritage El Dorado Hills is located at 9039 Heritage Parkway. For complete directions or to view floor plans please visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/el-dorado-hills/heritage-el-dorado-hills/.
Hertiage Westshore is located at 4400 Danube River Lane in Sacramento. For complete directions or to view floor plans in this community, please visit www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/sacramento/heritage-westshore/
