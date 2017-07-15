A less-taxing lifestyle at Regency in Reno

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, offers a less-taxing lifestyle at Regency at Damonte Ranch in Reno. A luxury 55+ active-adult, staff-gated community, Regency at Damonte Ranch offers sophisticated homes in a resort setting with many tax advantages. Regency homeowners have no personal state income tax, low property taxes, and no inheritance tax.* Regency at Damonte Ranch also offers breathtaking landscapes and proximity to outdoor recreational activities, world-class ski resorts, excellent restaurants, and more.
“The advantages of living in Reno are endless,” said John Tolbert, Toll Brothers Reno Division President. “Toll Brothers offers luxury living in communities made of impeccably designed homes, in a city where residents can afford the lifestyle they desire.”
This active-adult community in Reno offers resort-style amenities and a low-maintenance lifestyle. Their community clubhouse has over 17,000 square feet of indoor recre ation including an indoor pool, spa, billiards/game room, weight and cardio room, aerobics and fitness center, formal lounge, and more. Additionally, residents enjoy the great outdoors with pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a tennis court, and access to surrounding bike and walking paths.
Regency has guest houses enabling visitors to experience the Regency lifestyle for themselves. The Experience Regency program is the perfect opportunity for those who are considering a new home and want to learn more about these exceptional communities, meet the local Toll Brothers team and homeowners, and have the opportunity to explore surrounding areas. Experience Regency guests will enjoy a personal guided tour of the model homes and recreational amenities with a knowledgeable sales manager, meet the community lifestyle director for an introduction to the lifestyle events, groups, and activities, and have an opportunity to meet Regency residents and learn from their experiences.
Toll Brothers’ Regency at Damonte Ranch is hosting a National Sales Event through July 30. This event offers homebuyers the opportunity to get exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with low interest rates, to help build the home of their dreams.
For more information about Regency at Damonte Ranch, visit RegencyAtDamonteRanch.com.
* Please consult your tax attorney. Tax info as suggested on nvsos.gov and subject to change without notice.
Comments