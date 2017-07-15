Close-out pricing at Vista Ridge in Roseville

With an excellent reputation for building luxury homes, Tim Lewis Communities is offering its final three homes situated in popular East Roseville. Prospective buyers will appreciate this rare opportunity to purchase one of the few remaining homes at special close-out pricing from the $800,000s.
The largest of the final home closeout, the Sanctuary II residence, is family friendly at 4,042 square feet with four bathrooms. Those who love to host holiday parties and big family dinners will be very excited by the entertainment-friendly living space and a gorgeous gourmet kitchen. There are granite countertops throughout, stainless-steel appliances, and even a butler’s pantry with a separate wine room. For movie night and sporting event enthusiasts, a private media room is also included in the home-design plan.
“Vista Ridge presents like old-world European elegance. I hear my homebuyers state how happy they are to find a home that looks like an estate, but feels like family. Our homes offer premiere details, nothing here is merely basic. I do believe this distinction is why they are nearly sold out,” says Linda Schwartz, Sales & Marketing Director, Tim Lewis Communities.
Architecturally speaking, the homes are amazing and have fantastic curb appeal. All have tiled roofs, durable stucco exteriors, and unique elevations. Combining this with a handsome landscape design will help buyers really feel the wow factor upon arriving home each day. Additionally, the concept designs include opportunities to even further enhance the outdoor living spaces. Tim Lewis Communities designed the homes with the intention of highlighting the beauty of the outdoors and bringing that serenity inside the home. The scenic surrounding area serves as a lovely backdrop therefore helping to achieve the calming esthetic feeling of the homesites.
Vista Ridge is within minutes of many local attractions, shopping, and a myriad of the best in dining choices. The area is an outdoor paradise for residents who love hiking and running, as there are miles of walking paths situated in the easily accessible Miner’s Ravine Nature Preserve. Also nearby are area equestrian trails, beautifully manicured golf courses, and waterparks. Freeway access is easy, so getting to the airport will be a breeze, or even those quick weekend jaunts to San Francisco or to the Sierra Nevada.
Tour these homes during the open house Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., or call 916-275-2735 to schedule an appointment. For more information go to www.timlewis.com.
Comments