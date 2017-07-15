Final two homes for sale at Silverado Village in Placerville

Many seniors are making the decision to downsize and transition into a senior living community. Silverado Village Placerville is just the place. This beautiful residential neighborhood offers activities, front and back landscaping, maintenance assistance, dining, housekeeping and more. This community not only provides recreation and companionship, but can also offer multi-level service approaches, so you can stay within a familiar setting if the time should ever arise that you require more assistance.
Silverado Village Placerville is a premier senior living community that offers convenient amenities with an easy living way of life. It features 113 newly constructed homes within a relaxing environment. All homes are single-story, there are only two more homes available for sale in this popular community, so don’t miss out. Interested homebuyers should act now.
“Safety and comfort for residents were the highest priorities when we designed the homes,” stated Silverado Homes’ Vice President Steve Thinglum. “We wanted to ensure that the homes were beautiful yet functional and featured necessary amenities while still providing the comforts of home.”
The homes at Silverado Village Placerville are recognized for all of their “easy living” features, including zero thresholds into the home, extra wide door openings, no-step walk-in showers, lower-set kitchen cabinets, and pull cords and remote pendants.
All of the yard work and exterior maintenance is performed by a professional grounds crew, and assistance is even offered for minor indoor household issues.
Residents of Silverado Village have access to the Village Center, which offers a spa, a fully-equipped fitness center, an indoor heated swimming pool, and a multi-purpose room. They can enjoy restaurant-style dining in the Eskaton Lodge, or have meals delivered directly to their home.
Homes surpass the California energy efficiency requirements by 18 percent. Every home is equipped with water conserving sinks and toilets, dual-pane windows and programmable thermostats.
The sales office and model homes are located at 3471 Eskaton Drive and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
For more information about the homes at Silverado Village Placerville, please call 530-748-3568 or visit http://www.silveradohomes.com/california-communities/silverado-village/.
