Three move-in ready homes left at The Retreats in Rancho Murieta

Located just off Highway 16, The Retreats in Rancho Murieta, is an exclusive resort-style community that has so much to offer prospective buyers. With scenic views from nearly every angle, home shoppers will be delighted by both the serene environment and the overall presence of the homes themselves. The Retreats are an amazing value and now at close-out pricing, these homes won’t last long.
The Retreats is the first-of-its-kind to be built in the gated community of Rancho Murieta in 15 years. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and only a few of the move-in ready homes remain available for purchase.
“Our residents tell us repeatedly how lucky they feel to live away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The vibe here is calm and inviting, exactly what people are looking for – a home beyond the walls. Our little hidden oasis here is ‘Sacramento’s best kept secret,’ ” says Cynthia Carbary, Community Sales Manager of The Retreats at Rancho Murieta.
The Retreats offers more than just a beautiful home, it encompasses a lifestyle of relaxing recreation. Homes were designed with the beauty of the surroundings in mind. Residents enjoy close proximity to nature paths, local wineries, shopping, and local events.
The first move-in ready home is The Quail, priced at $578,061 and 2,199 square feet. It features three large bedrooms plus two-and-a-half baths and is equipped with a gourmet-friendly kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash and tastefully modern Dove Grey 3” shaker kitchen cabinets enhanced with beautifully finished hardware. Painted grey interior spaces complement the cabinetry and upgraded flooring throughout the home. Also, there is a two-car garage with an extra space for a golf cart and a rear-covered patio with an eye-catching exterior weathered copper ceiling fan.
The Heron, situated right on the golf course is the second and largest move-in ready home. It has 3,096 square feet, three ample sized bedrooms plus two-and-a-half baths. There is a lovely kitchen with a double oven and quartz countertop. The open living space features a private home office and a second story loft area with a separate powder room. This home has a two-car garage with space for a golf cart and rear-covered patio. For those who appreciate outdoor spaces, there is a front courtyard area perfect for a container gardening paradise. This home is offered at $697,492.
The third move-in ready home, Homesite 6 – The Quail, is priced at $642,152 is loaded with designer upgrades throughout including a covered patio with a summer ready exterior weathered copper ceiling fan. The home is accented with a French country style kitchen has a stainless-steel farm sink and Manhattan white cabinets paired with gorgeous hardware choices. All the homes feature Energy Star-rated appliances, programmable thermostats, and are solar-ready.
The sales office and model homes are located at 14993 Retreats Trail Court and are open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (916) 354-2300 or visit http://www.newhomesranchomurieta.com/.
