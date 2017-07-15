Summer Block Party today at The Elms and The Oaks

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m today, Renasci Homes is hosting a Summer Block Party at The Elms and Oaks at The Promontory in El Dorado Hills. The renowned homebuilder invites the community to join friends, family and future neighbors for mouthwatering BBQ, carnival games, a water balloon toss, face painter, music, prizes for the kids, and fun for all. This is a free event and all are welcome!
While attending today’s Summer Block Party, interested home shoppers can explore Renasci Homes’ four beautifully appointed model homes. Ideal for entertaining, raising a family or enjoying an envious lifestyle within El Dorado Hills’ most exclusive master-plan community, The Elms and Oaks provide a special chance for homeownership to those seeking unrivaled values and gated luxury in a spectacular view setting.
Nestled on the border of Folsom and El Dorado Hills, The Elms and Oaks feature a total of six lavish floor plans ranging from 2,711 to 4,720 square feet of well-planned living space. Buyers can choose from single-story designs, traditional two-story plans, and a two-story option with the master bedroom on the first floor.
Showcasing up to five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, great rooms and three-car garages, these open concept homes are brimming with high-caliber features and finishes at every turn. Homes at The Elms are an incredible value with pricing from high $600,000s. Priced from the high $800,000s, the hilltop homes at The Oaks feature estate-size homesites with spectacular views of downtown Folsom and Folsom Lake.
The Elms and Oaks make lasting impressions with chef’s style kitchens punctuated by generous counter space, oversized islands, walk-in pantries, granite slab countertops and stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Designed to maximize function and livability, each floor plan also highlights a great room that seamlessly combines the kitchen with the family room into one shared space. Serving as the central hub of social time in the home, the great room will provide a space where kids can do their homework while parents cook, and everyone has a comfy place to gather before and after meals.
In addition to the appeal of The Elms and Oaks’ generously appointed living areas, large master bedrooms offer a special place for private luxury. Spacious walk-in closets provide ample space for storage and organization, while spa-inspired master baths feature dual china sinks, welcoming oval tubs and separate showers.
Enhancing the value of living within each of these upscale enclaves, parents will find it comforting to know that the neighborhood kids will attend highly-rated schools. In fact, Oak Ridge High, was recently rated 56th of all high schools in California by SchoolDigger.com. Families will further enjoy convenient shopping, popular restaurants and entertainment venues both in El Dorado Hills and Folsom. Located 5 minutes to Brown’s Ravine on Folsom Lake, 25 to 30 minutes to the newly-revitalized area of downtown Sacramento, 90 minutes to Lake Tahoe, and 2 hours to San Francisco, The Elms and Oaks are wonderful places to call home.
The Elms and Oaks Sales Center and model homes are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 8014 Jura Place in El Dorado Hills. For immediate details, contact Community Sales Associate Janice Bothwell at (916) 932-4672 or JBothwell@RenasciHomes.com. To join the interest lists for The Elms or Oaks, visit RenasciHomes.com.
