Strong sales continue at Madison at Fair Oaks

MBK Homes, the California builder ranked number 1 by homebuyers for purchase and first-year customer service experience through the Eliant survey systems, continues to see strong sales at Madison at Fair Oaks.
The new home community features 89 single-family detached homes with a distinctive mix of Spanish, French Country and Craftsman architecture, and a variety of open concept floor plans and 10-foot high ceilings.
With prices starting from the mid-$400,000s and no homeowners association fees, Madison at Fair Oaks presents a high-value option at prices competitive with local resale alternatives.
The community is 72 percent sold and with only 25 home sites now available for sale, interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community while there are still opportunities to purchase.
“The homes at Madison at Fair Oaks have been designed to give buyers tremendous spaces for an excellent value,” said Rick Fletcher, Vice President of Real Estate Operations for MBK Homes. “With a number of open floor plans, the homes provide many opportunities for buyers to customize the space and the large kitch ens and dining rooms make these homes at Madison at Fair Oaks perfect for family gatherings and entertaining.”
With an overall commitment to providing quality products, service and satisfaction, the two-story homes at Madison at Fair Oaks offer three floor plan options ranging in size from 2,625 square feet to 3,194 square feet with up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each home includes a two-car garage, a loft area, a great room and a private backyard designed to facilitate indoor to outdoor living. Homes are equipped with stainless steel GE appliances, tankless water heaters, granite countertops, beech cabinetry, USB charging outlets and flat panel TV connect.
With Sacramento 13 miles away and Folsom four miles, Madison at Fair Oaks offers access to employment centers for industries such as IT, government and aerospace. Madison is attracting a range of buyers from young families to down-sizers who want to live away from the faster pace of city life, but still have the same amenities and conveniences at their fingertips.
Fair Oaks boasts 14 elementary schools, 21 preschools and nine private schools. Madison at Fair Oaks is within walking distance of Bella Vista High School and close to the district’s elementary and middle schools. It is also close to a variety of parks and recreation such as American River Parkway, Fair Oaks Park, Effie Yeaw Nature Center, Phoenix Dog Park, Sunrise Golf Course and Sacramento State Aquatic Center, Lake Natoma. Residents also have access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment at nearby Sunrise Mall, Fair Oaks Village Vintage Shops, Folsom Premium Outlets, Trader Joes, Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, Mikuni Sushi, Regal Sunrise 4 and Movies in The Park, Village Park Amphitheatre.
There are three model homes open to the public for touring daily. For more information about the community, please call 916-967-7240 or visit http://www.mbkhomes.com/.
