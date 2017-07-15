Aspire at Wheeler Ranch now open in Olivehurst

K. Hovnanian Homes has opened its new community, Aspire at Wheeler Ranch, to rave reviews. The newest neighborhood for K. Hovnanian opened July 8 and already is selling quickly – and you’re sure to see why.
Aspire at Wheeler Ranch is a collection of single- and two-story homes located north of Sacramento in the quaint town of Olivehurst. Home size range from just over 1,600 square feet up to more than 2,300 square feet. Starting in just the mid-$200,000s, there is an affordable home available for every family’s lifestyle.
When you visit this community, be sure to ask about the Aster home design. Starting at just $250,990, this home is extremely affordable and provides great function as well. The home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a two-car garage. The spacious great room opens to the kitchen and dining area, ideal for everyday living or entertaining. You’re sure to love all the extra storage available throughout the home! Two quick move-in homes are available with this design, which means you could be living in your new home as early as September.
If you’re concerned about financing, don’t worry. The sales consultants at Aspire at Wheeler Ranch are available to tell you all about your options, including how you could qualify to purchase with no money down!
For more information on Aspire at Wheeler Ranch or any of K. Hovnanian’s Northern California communities, contact our friendly community information specialists at 888-408-6590 or visit khov.com/nocal.
