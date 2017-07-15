Location appeals to a range of buyers

The familiar phrase “location, location, location” may be old but it’s still very true when talking about a community such as Sierra Oaks.
That phrase popped up at the end of a phone interview with Realtors Chris Balestreri and Cheryl Nightingale of Dunnigan Realtors.
And they agreed that Sierra Oaks’ location appeals to a range of homebuyers and owners.
They include people who grew up there and moved back and to physicians, attorneys, lobbyists and other professionals who work nearby and who don’t want to commute too far to their offices.
The two Realtors spoke about recent clients such as one who returned to Sacramento because she wanted to raise her family in Sierra Oaks. Another moved back to Sierra Oaks because of fond memories he had while growing up there.
Realtor Kim Pacini-Hauch of RE/MAX Gold and the exclusive marketing agent for Palisades Sierra Oaks lives in the new-home community.
“I love it so much that we (she and husband Dr. Richard Hauch) bought a home there.”
Just two homes remain to be sold in the gated community of 30 homes where prices start in the mid-$500,000s.
It’s in the heart of Sierra Oaks’ shopping and eatery district and is a walking neighborhood, Pacini-Hauch said.
John Banchero and his wife Diane have lived in Sierra Oaks for over 30 years and their two now-grown children attended local schools.
“Sierra Oaks has terrific schools and the strongest selection of schools to choose from in the area.”
Public and private schools in the area include Sierra Oaks, Del Dayo, Arden, St. Ignatius, St. Michael’s and Country Day schools, Rio Americano, El Camino, Mira Loma, Jesuit and St. Francis high schools.
Sierra Oaks is a community of 900 homes that’s bordered on the east and west by Watt and Monroe avenues and on the north and south by Fair Oaks Boulevard and the American River.
Balestreri said people like the community because of the beautiful tree-lined streets and the close proximity to shopping at Pavilions, Lyons Village, Loehmann’s Plaza, and University Village. It’s also close to Sacramento State, medical and professional offices, East Sacramento, downtown and the American River Parkway.
Several restaurants are in the area or downtown.
“Some people love to go downtown for dinner but sometimes they like to hang out in the neighborhood,” Balestreri said.
Banchero likes several restaurants including Lemon Grass, Zinfandel Grill, Roxie’s, Bandera, Piatti, Café Bernardo and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
The architecture of the homes appeals to residents and buyers, Balestreri said. Home styles include ranch, contemporary, Tudor and estates.
Some homes are on streets named for three of the Big Four, the term given to Charles Crocker, Mark Hopkins, Collis Huntington and Leland Stanford who were drawn west by the Gold Rush and who were instrumental in building the Central Pacific Railroad and developing California’s railroad system between 1861 and 1900.
While there are Crocker, Hopkins and Huntington roads, there’s no Stanford Street.
“People feel Sierra Oaks is a great neighborhood to raise kids and remain there in their retirement years. People don’t leave Sierra Oaks,” Balistreri said.
Nightingale agreed. “People who live in Sierra Oaks like to stay in Sierra Oaks.”
Many residents walk their dogs in the morning with a cup of coffee in hand and meet other dogs and their walkers at the dog park. They often walk and meet again in the evening, Balestreri said.
“People have a very strong sense of community. They enjoy the annual Fourth of July parade down Sierra Oaks Drive.”
It’s safe because it’s a close-knit community. People communicate through the Nextdoor network and send updates every day, Balestreri said.
Huntington Sierra Oaks from Generation Homes has two homes remaining in the community of 24 single-family homes located just off Monroe Street. They’re priced from $514,950.
Ten resales homes are on the market, Balestreri said. Three are pending and seven sold so far this year.
“What that says is that homes are highly sought after. With low inventory, homes sell quickly.”
Resale prices range from $650,000 to $3.1 million.
The value of the homes continues to increase, Banchero said.
“People are buying for the long term,” Nightingale said. “They want the neighborhood and the location. Some owners remodel and upgrade their homes.
And some tear down and build new homes, Banchero said.
Whether people are returning to reside in Sierra Oaks or buying because of the schools or proximity to their office, the location is definitely a desirable factor in their decision.
Tinka Davi is a freelance writer and editor based in Folsom.
FAST FACTS
Where: east of downtown Sacramento
Population: 5,497
Government: Sacramento City Council; Sacramento County Board of Supervisors
County: Sacramento
